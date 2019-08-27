Roberts Glore & Company Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Holding by $467,725 as Share Value Rose; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Its Caterpillar (CAT) Holding by $1.91 Million as Market Value Declined

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 29.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 14,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.69% . The institutional investor held 33,524 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, down from 47,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 4.93 million shares traded or 19.26% up from the average. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 5.78% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 26/04/2018 – Caterpillar’s Caution Finds an Echo in Asia in Komatsu’s Outlook; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar says to close facilities, could affect 880 positions; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT; 06/03/2018 – TARIFFS `PUT SOME MORE PRESSURE ON MATERIAL COSTS’: CATERPILLAR; 09/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR: EXEC OFFICER RETIREMENT; 07/03/2018 – U.S. manufacturers touted by Trump count the costs of his tariffs; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR INC — SAYS EXPECT CAPEX TO BE ABOUT $1 BILLION TO $1.5 BILLION FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE– CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – CAT: EXPECTS RESOURCE INDUSTRIES MARGINS TO COME DOWN FROM 1Q; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 1 percent; 11/05/2018 – CATERPILLAR ROLLING 3-MOS APRIL MACHINE SALES WORLD UP 28%

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.72B market cap company. The stock increased 1.23% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $45.27. About 4.55M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP QTRLY SHR $1.91; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval For The Fidelis Care Transaction From New York Department Of Health And New York Departmen; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE AND RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP TO CREATE NEXT GENERATION PHARMACY MANAGEMENT SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $6.95-Adj EPS $7.35; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miracle Mile Advisors Lc has invested 0.21% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 327,092 are held by Susquehanna International Grp Llp. Sectoral Asset Mgmt owns 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,180 shares. 223,120 are owned by Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Corp. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.16% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 103,477 were accumulated by Kennedy Management. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc reported 37,660 shares stake. Brown Advisory reported 4,463 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Management LP holds 100,000 shares. 948,624 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 384,461 shares. Merian Global Invsts (Uk) Ltd owns 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 14,600 shares. The Florida-based Cypress Capital Gp has invested 0.2% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Moreover, Ironwood Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 250 shares. Northern Trust invested in 4.70M shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $1.43B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mylan Nv (NASDAQ:MYL) by 78,150 shares to 271,123 shares, valued at $7.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,603 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Charter Tru Co has invested 1.39% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). At Natl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4,563 shares. National Pension Ser reported 624,346 shares. Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.01% or 159 shares in its portfolio. Shell Asset Co holds 0.27% or 91,873 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 0.82% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Park National Corp Oh holds 0.07% or 9,071 shares. Alyeska Group Inc Lp has invested 1.76% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 114,484 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Financial Bank reported 118,553 shares. Franklin Street Nc accumulated 83,576 shares or 1.58% of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,900 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 3.14% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) for 4.75M shares. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 0.1% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

