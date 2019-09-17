Roberts Glore & Company Has Increased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stake by $397,632 as Valuation Declined; Pinnacle Associates LTD Increases Holding in Cubic (CUB)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd increased its stake in Cubic Corp (CUB) by 81.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Associates Ltd bought 115,566 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.90% . The institutional investor held 258,097 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.64 million, up from 142,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd who had been investing in Cubic Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $72.39. About 175,812 shares traded. Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) has declined 0.45% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CUB News: 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Confirms Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Sales and Adjusted EBITDA Guidance; 20/03/2018 – CUBIC GLOBAL DEFENSE TO GET OVER $185M CONTRACT AWARD; 19/04/2018 – CUBIC TO SELL TRAINING SERVICES FOR ABOUT $135M; 08/05/2018 – Cubic Recognized on Forbes America’s 2018 Best Midsize Employers List for Second Consecutive Year; 13/03/2018 – Cubic Wins Transport Supplier of the Year Award at London Transport Awards 2018; 21/03/2018 – Cubic | John Laing Consortium Closes Financing with MBTA for Next-Generation Fare Payment System; 21/03/2018 – CUBIC,JOHN LAING GROUP CLOSES FINANCING WITH MBTA FOR PAYMENTS; 07/05/2018 – Cubic Awarded Contract to Deliver PRISim Suite PortableTrainers to US Air National Guard; 20/03/2018 – Cubic Corp to Receive More Than $185M With Additional Over-And-Above Work in Army Contrac; 02/05/2018 – Cubic Corp Sees 2018 Sales $1.14B-$1.19

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company's stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $309.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $73.06. About 7.77M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd, which manages about $6.31 billion and $4.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,708 shares to 233,713 shares, valued at $12.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,650 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: "Cubic Corporation Named 2020 Gold Military Friendly Employer – Business Wire" on September 09, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: "Cubic to Offer Industry Insight on the Optimization of Transport Networks at the Australian ITS Summit 2019 – Business Wire" published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Here's why Cubic Corporation's (NYSE:CUB) Returns On Capital Matters So Much – Yahoo Finance" on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "Cubic Opens New Operations Center in Western New York – Yahoo Finance" published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com's news article titled: "Cubic Appoints Brian LaRoche as Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Cubic Mission Solutions – Business Wire" with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 1.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold CUB shares while 43 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 29.50 million shares or 4.40% more from 28.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alpine Woods Invsts Lc invested 0.11% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Jpmorgan Chase And Company has invested 0% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). 174,983 are owned by State Common Retirement Fund. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advisors has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 512 shares. United Automobile Association reported 0% stake. 22,517 were accumulated by Gam Holdg Ag. Adage Capital Prns Grp Limited Com has 14,036 shares. Glenmede Com Na reported 0% of its portfolio in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Franklin Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) for 48,750 shares. Zacks Investment Mgmt holds 28,480 shares. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB). Us Bankshares De holds 9,281 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 0% or 95,912 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 9,756 shares.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $531,579 activity. 168 shares were bought by HARRISON MARK, worth $10,025. Shares for $7,196 were bought by Aga Anshooman on Wednesday, May 8. 167 Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB) shares with value of $9,904 were bought by EDWARDS JAMES R. 697 shares were bought by FELDMANN BRADLEY H, worth $40,787 on Wednesday, May 8. WARNER JOHN H JR had bought 5,000 shares worth $301,250 on Friday, May 10.