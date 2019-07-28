Roberts Glore & Company Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Increased by $467,725 as Market Value Declined; Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Raised Its Stake in Carnival (CCL) by $912,500

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 09/05/2018 – Centene to Use Proceeds to Finance Part of Cash Consideration in Fidelis Care Deal; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 04/05/2018 – Centene: Fidelis Acquisition Expected to Close on or About July 1; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE FINED ON FAILURE TO MEET COMPLIANCE PLAN REQUIREMENTS; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 18/05/2018 – CENTENE – CONTRACT WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY COUNTY’S DEPARTMENT OF BEHAVIORAL HEALTH AND IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE JULY 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Centene Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.91-EPS $6.25; 15/05/2018 – Numeric Adds Infosys, Exits Centene, Cuts Allstate: 13F

Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Carnival Corp (CCL) by 26.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc bought 18,250 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,985 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.41M, up from 68,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carnival Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $47.27. About 3.32 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) has declined 17.02% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 08/03/2018 – Holland America Line Introduces Food & Beverage Aficionado Cruises Featuring Culinary Council Members, Master Mixologist, Wine Curator and Winemakers; 13/04/2018 – Princess Cruises Announces Encounters with Discovery at SEA Program Lineup for 2018; 24/05/2018 – Speedcast Delivers New Standard of Internet Guest Experience with Unparalleled Bandwidth to Carnival Horizon Cruise Ship; 30/05/2018 – newsbox.ch/ Dufry signs new contracts with Holland America Line, Carnival and Norwegian Cruise Line – further expands its footprint in the cruise channel; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL CORP – IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, NET REVENUE YIELDS INCREASED 3.9 PERCENT FOR 1Q 2018; 22/03/2018 – CARNIVAL – EXPECTS 2018 FY NET CRUISE COSTS EXCLUDING FUEL PER ALBD IN CONSTANT CURRENCY COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR TO BE UP ABOUT 1.0 PERCENT; 10/05/2018 – Carnival to Offer First Cuba Cruises From Charleston; 05/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Notification of Transactions of Directors/PDMRS; 17/05/2018 – Princess Cruises Reveals 2019-2020 Panama Canal ltineraries; 06/03/2018 – Highly Acclaimed Singer And Actress Elaine Paige Named Godmother Of New Seabourn Ovation

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. On Tuesday, June 25 the insider DONALD ARNOLD W bought $997,267.

More notable recent Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Insider Weekends: Trio Of AbbVie Insiders Buy Shares – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “A Bad Beat In Carnival Shares – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Carnival Cruise: Rough Seas Ahead – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Bulls & Bears Of The Week: AT&T, Carnival, McDonald’s, Microsoft And More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Carnival’s Nose Dive Was Predictable – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.60, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold CCL shares while 180 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 245 raised stakes. 380.52 million shares or 2.81% less from 391.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Ontario – Canada-based Jcic Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Landscape Capital Management Ltd Company has 0.25% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 52,935 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc holds 3.35 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Verition Fund Mngmt Lc reported 6,081 shares. 888 are held by Amica Retiree Medical Trust. Srb Corp has 0.06% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). 115,360 were accumulated by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Investment House Ltd Liability Co owns 0.77% invested in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) for 140,503 shares. Bartlett Ltd Co holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei Invs reported 1.20M shares. Mackay Shields Limited Co holds 165,276 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 0.07% or 153,122 shares. Ftb accumulated 3,444 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Td Capital Lc holds 241 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Mosaic, Centene and American Airlines – Investorplace.com” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centene Corp (CNC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Centene-WellCare merger is ahead of schedule, CEO says – Tampa Bay Business Journal” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Us Bancorporation De holds 0.09% or 607,828 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0% stake. Gmt Capital Corp owns 959,020 shares for 1.68% of their portfolio. Chesley Taft Assocs has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Virtu Ltd Company owns 40,972 shares. Private Na owns 8,648 shares. Miller Mgmt Lp has 6.33% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 453,990 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Personal Financial Svcs holds 294 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) or 38,247 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Vident Inv Advisory Lc owns 42,166 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Earnest Prtn Lc holds 384,461 shares.