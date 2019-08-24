Roberts Glore & Company Increases Position in Centene Del (CNC); Pembroke Management LTD Stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) Trimmed by $331,200 as Valuation Rose

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $44.72. About 4.17M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 30/04/2018 – Centene To Sell $2.6B in Shrs of Common Stk; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits

Pembroke Management Ltd decreased its stake in National Gen Hldgs (NGHC) by 1.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pembroke Management Ltd sold 14,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.82% . The institutional investor held 1.04M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.65M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pembroke Management Ltd who had been investing in National Gen Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $23.46. About 266,339 shares traded or 5.42% up from the average. National General Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NGHC) has declined 8.71% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.71% the S&P500. Some Historical NGHC News: 22/04/2018 – DJ National General Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NGHC); 07/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP – BOARD APPOINTED ROBERT KARFUNKEL AND BARRY KARFUNKEL TO SERVE AS CO-CHAIRMEN OF BOARD; 21/04/2018 – Harun Maruf: BREAKING: Somali Defense Ministry officially takes over UAE-run training centre in Mogadishu. Deputy Commander of; 14/03/2018 – National General at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 07/03/2018 – National General Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 14-16; 19/03/2018 – National General at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of National General Insurance Company (P.S.C.); 05/03/2018 National General Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – NATIONAL GENERAL HOLDINGS CORP NGHC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/05/2018 – National General 1Q EPS 55c

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 156,488 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 61,538 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 0.02% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 184,738 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Ltd Com stated it has 0.44% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 6.03M were reported by Geode Capital Mngmt Lc. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated has 1.80 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company owns 4,098 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 80,538 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 70,290 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insur holds 0.06% or 7,040 shares in its portfolio. 4.02M were accumulated by Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation. Moreover, Healthcor Mgmt LP has 2.18% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Capital Mgmt LP invested 1.15% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blackrock Inc has 0.09% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 36.54M shares. Pointstate Ltd Partnership accumulated 379,188 shares.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Tepper Invests in 2 Managed Care Companies in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Pembroke Management Ltd, which manages about $2.77B and $924.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Riv Labs Int (NYSE:CRL) by 34,900 shares to 104,235 shares, valued at $15.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 69,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 514,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Hms Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY).