Roberts Glore & Company Holds Position in Centene Del (CNC); Peddock Capital Advisors Trimmed Nasdaq (NDAQ) Stake by $463,101 as Stock Value Rose

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc. (NDAQ) by 83.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc sold 5,323 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.39% . The institutional investor held 1,056 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92,000, down from 6,379 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nasdaq Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $97.53. About 527,651 shares traded. Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has risen 4.17% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.17% the S&P500. Some Historical NDAQ News: 16/04/2018 – Extendicare Announces April 2018 Dividend of C$0.04 per Share; 03/05/2018 – Delcath Announces Another DSMB Recommendation for Phase 3 Focus Trial; 18/04/2018 – Deer Horn Proceeds With Multi-Year Exploration Permitting; 15/05/2018 – StartMonday Propels USA Entry on Road Trip with Talent Tech Labs; 25/04/2018 – Burcon Announces Delisting From Nasdaq Cap Market; 09/04/2018 – Liquidity Partners Trust l Commences lnvenTrust Properties Corp. Tender Offer; 20/03/2018 – TDb Split Corp. Regular Monthly Dividend Declaration for Class A & Preferred Share; 18/04/2018 – FINNISH FSA: NASDAQ HAS DELAY IN STARTING UP BACK-UP SYSTEMS; 18/05/2018 – Canadian Life Companies Split Corp.: Preferred Dividend Declared; 30/05/2018 – Nasdaq Composite Rises 30.05 Points (0.41%)

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $48.03. About 2.63 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Appaloosa’s 13F Shows Reduced Stakes in Allergan (AGN), Facebook (FB), Micron (MU), Exits Alibaba (BABA) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Centurion re-awarded health services contract in Georgia – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Centene (CNC) Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – StreetInsider.com” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Centene’s (NYSE:CNC) Shareholders Feel About Its 162% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meristem Family Wealth Limited Liability, a Minnesota-based fund reported 19,450 shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.03% or 633,987 shares. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 1,866 shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP invested in 1.14% or 659,316 shares. Conning holds 0.01% or 6,730 shares in its portfolio. C Gru Holdings A S invested 0.13% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 0.07% or 1.14 million shares. Moreover, Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj has 0.35% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alliancebernstein Lp, a New York-based fund reported 1.35M shares. Westpac Bk holds 46,724 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Savant Cap Limited Liability Com holds 0.08% or 7,579 shares in its portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 0.12% or 31,923 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.08% or 779,020 shares in its portfolio. Sequoia Fin Advsrs owns 0.37% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 85,788 shares.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq (NDAQ) 2nd Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date July 15, 2019 – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Nasdaq to Deliver Matching Engine Technology to the Football Index – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix crash: Beware of hot stocks – MarketWatch” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NDAQ shares while 135 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 120.85 million shares or 0.68% more from 120.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tarbox Family Office invested in 64 shares or 0% of the stock. Advisory Services Network Ltd Liability Corp has 2,758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Investments Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 47 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 199,254 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. First Long Island Investors Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2,360 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Captrust Fincl holds 0.01% in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) or 1,500 shares. 12.43 million are owned by Vanguard Group. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com holds 3,700 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Pillar Pacific Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.87% of its portfolio in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ). Amundi Pioneer Asset Management stated it has 506,806 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Principal Group has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 171,184 shares. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) for 193,139 shares. Mastrapasqua Asset Management reported 53,371 shares stake. First Washington invested in 0.55% or 12,450 shares.

Analysts await Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. NDAQ’s profit will be $199.27M for 20.15 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.22 actual earnings per share reported by Nasdaq, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.82% negative EPS growth.

Peddock Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $187.96 million and $184.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co. (NYSE:DIS) by 4,045 shares to 12,918 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4,158 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Emerging Marke (EEM).