Roberts Glore & Company Decreased Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake by $551,448; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Raised Its Aspen Technology (AZPN) Holding

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) by 437.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 13,812 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.49% . The institutional investor held 16,968 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.11 million, up from 3,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Aspen Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 484,156 shares traded or 23.11% up from the average. Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) has risen 38.80% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AZPN News: 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q Net $37.8M; 18/04/2018 – TrendMiner Customer CP Kelco to Present Gained Operational Value of Data Analytics at OSlsoft Pl World 2018; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q ADJ EPS 58C, EST. 52C; 25/04/2018 – ASPEN TECH 3Q REV. $125.9M, EST. $122.0M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Aspen Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZPN); 26/04/2018 – ASPEN TECHNOLOGY INC AZPN.O : BERENBERG RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $88; 25/04/2018 – Borealis Selects Aspen Mtell® Prescriptive Maintenance Software to Improve Reliability at Polyethylene Production Site in; 04/04/2018 – Aspen to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 2, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Aspen Technology 3Q EPS 52c; 08/05/2018 – AspenTech Joins SAP® PartnerEdge® Program; Announces Availability of Aspen Mtell® on SAP App Center

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $212.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.03. About 15.87M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees Total Pretax Cash Charges of $300M for Restructurin; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Rev $12.46B; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarkston Cap Prtn Limited reported 1.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Blb&B Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 208,966 shares. Fosun Int Ltd owns 7,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hills Bancorporation Tru holds 16,594 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas reported 275,540 shares. Blue Chip Partners reported 235,732 shares. Kames Public Ltd Com invested 0.64% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 0.88% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Nexus Mngmt, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 489,990 shares. S R Schill Associate has 19,768 shares. Cohen Lawrence B reported 5,700 shares. 216,831 are owned by Argent Tru Communication. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Limited Liability owns 41,177 shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.55% or 598,234 shares.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14 billion for 16.90 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

