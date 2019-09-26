Roberts Glore & Company Has Trimmed Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake as Share Value Declined; Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Stake In Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Was Has Upped

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc bought 12,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 55,400 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.51M, up from 43,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $59.65. About 2.21 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS at Least $4.53; 16/04/2018 – Leading Indian Life Insurers Partner with Cognizant to Develop Industry-Wide Blockchain Solution for Secure Data-Sharing and Improved Customer Experience; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 19/04/2018 – Cognizant Completes Acquisition Of Bolder Healthcare Solutions; 22/03/2018 – Cognizant And General Assembly To Launch No-Cost Digital Engineering Education Program; 21/05/2018 – Cognizant Moves into Top 200 on 2018 Fortune 500 List; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q EPS 88c

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39 million, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $207.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $48.83. About 17.12M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 27/03/2018 – DigitalBits Appoints former Cisco and Walmart Executives to Advisory Board; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and Infineon; 16/05/2018 – CISCO QTRLY SECURITY REVENUE OF $583 MLN, UP 11 PCT; 10/04/2018 – New SevOne Solution Automates the Operational Insight of Cisco ACI-Based Infrastructure; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 29/05/2018 – GLOSFER Recruits Former CTO of Cisco, Monique Morrow; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 29/03/2018 – Exclusive: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.62 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.77, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 94 investors sold CTSH shares while 337 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 210 raised stakes. 485.65 million shares or 0.54% more from 483.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ci Investments has 0.49% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 1.38M shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Lc has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Toronto Dominion Bancshares stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Utah Retirement invested in 107,674 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Dodge And Cox reported 17.26M shares stake. Comgest Sas reported 8.99M shares. Meritage Portfolio Mngmt, a Kansas-based fund reported 53,808 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys reported 0.02% stake. Lpl Limited Company accumulated 0.01% or 44,547 shares. Intrust Fincl Bank Na has 0.16% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Umb Bancorp N A Mo accumulated 4,332 shares. Polar Llp owns 444,995 shares. Cim holds 130,607 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has invested 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Perkins Coie accumulated 1,889 shares.

Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1.05 million shares to 2.87 million shares, valued at $842.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc invested 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Azimuth Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Motco reported 222,334 shares. Sns Financial Group Inc Ltd Llc invested in 0.22% or 20,882 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.68% or 231,687 shares in its portfolio. Roundview Cap Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 13,893 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8.15M shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 64,712 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Meristem Family Wealth Llc reported 14,161 shares stake. Luxembourg-based Pictet Cie (Europe) has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Arbor Investment Advsrs Limited Liability Corp reported 0.14% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cypress Asset Mngmt Tx holds 12,270 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Beach Invest Counsel Pa has 66,634 shares. Grassi Mgmt invested in 1.06% or 131,398 shares. Jones Lllp has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63M and $163.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.50 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.