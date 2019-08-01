Roberts Glore & Company Increases Holding in Centene Del (CNC); Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Upped Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $361,179 as Market Valuation Rose

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 84.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 1,911 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 4,182 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, up from 2,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $980.21B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $213.04. About 69.28 million shares traded or 156.56% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and one that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 24/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS PLEASED COURT AGREES THAT SAMSUNG SHOULD PAY; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 29/03/2018 – Apple releases iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 16/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly vetting North Carolina and Virginia as potential sites for its new campus; 27/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market; 30/04/2018 – Apple Results to Show IPhone X Problem and Cook’s Plan to Fix It; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier raises fears over US-China trade spat; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ)

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $52.09. About 4.09 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 25/05/2018 – Centene’s Washington Subsidiary Selected For Medicaid Contract; 23/04/2018 – Centene Receives Regulatory Approval for the Fidelis Care Transaction From NY Department of Health and NY Department of Fincl Services; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Entering Into Certain Undertakings With NY State Dept of Health As Part of Fidelis Care Deal; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES; 24/04/2018 – Correct: Centene Sees 2018 EPS $4.36-EPS $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04B and $15.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dril (NYSE:DRQ) by 751,059 shares to 2.56M shares, valued at $117.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wabco Holdings (NYSE:WBC) by 293,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.60M shares, and cut its stake in Pricesmart Inc (NASDAQ:PSMT).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Apple hires former Valve VR engineer – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Scores Multiple Analyst Upgrades — Is the Worst Over? – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMD, AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Apple On Today’s Menu, With Starring Roles From China Talks, Fed Meeting – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Netflix Faces Content Shakeup As It Reports Q2 Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trust Of Toledo Na Oh has 58,041 shares for 2.82% of their portfolio. Pggm Invests owns 2.03M shares for 1.96% of their portfolio. Rhode Island-based Parsons Cap Inc Ri has invested 6.8% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 3.06% or 3.63 million shares in its portfolio. Brouwer And Janachowski Ltd Liability Company reported 5,636 shares. Private Advisor Group Incorporated Ltd Liability owns 2.04% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 542,985 shares. Aspiriant Limited reported 109,809 shares or 1.7% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of Montreal Can accumulated 12.43 million shares or 2.02% of the stock. Private Harbour Inv Management And Counsel Ltd Liability holds 8,169 shares. 6,150 were accumulated by Cutler Cap Management Ltd. Moreover, Old West Invest Limited Liability Corporation has 0.2% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2,983 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Lc holds 238,882 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4.63% or 61,778 shares in its portfolio. Miles Capital holds 11,178 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Redwood Invs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 11,282 shares stake.