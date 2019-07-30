Roberts Glore & Company Holding in Centene Del (CNC) Lifted by $467,725 as Stock Declined; Highland Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Holding in United Rentals (Put) (URI) as Stock Value Declined

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in United Rentals Inc (Put) (URI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, down from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in United Rentals Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $129.95. About 975,064 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 22.28% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q Net $183M; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals 1Q EPS $2.15; 19/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades United Rentals Inc And Sub To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS PURCHASES OF $1.2 BILLION TO $1.35 BILLION; 02/04/2018 – United Rentals North America I CDS Widens 13 Bps, Most in 8 Wks; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS REAFFIRMS YR FORECAST; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.8. About 3.23M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (NYSE:ENLC) by 76,478 shares to 118,307 shares, valued at $1.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 185,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.25M shares, and has risen its stake in Si Finl Group Inc Md (NASDAQ:SIFI).

Analysts await United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $5.74 EPS, up 21.10% or $1.00 from last year’s $4.74 per share. URI’s profit will be $442.90 million for 5.66 P/E if the $5.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.74 actual EPS reported by United Rentals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% stake. Avalon Advsrs has 0.07% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Ironwood Financial Limited Com accumulated 94 shares. Millennium Management Ltd invested in 0.06% or 368,228 shares. Fulton Bancorporation Na stated it has 15,217 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 71,569 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 323,229 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 51,385 shares. 136 are held by Hudock Cap Grp Lc. Zacks Investment accumulated 10,996 shares. Art Advsr Lc holds 7,100 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Ltd Liability Tn holds 100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shanda Asset Management has 67,812 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 1.51M shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Company owns 0% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 350 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt reported 37,505 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Green Valley Limited Liability Company invested 1.91% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap Invsts, California-based fund reported 6.83M shares. Alpine Woods Capital Invsts Limited Liability Com reported 37,660 shares. Hightower Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 156,753 shares. Wesbanco Bank invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Teacher Retirement Of Texas reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability has 83,572 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 661,306 shares. Optimum Invest Advsrs invested in 3,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. South State Corp owns 26,107 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 1,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.01% or 3,238 shares in its portfolio. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia owns 38,744 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel Inc has 265,134 shares.