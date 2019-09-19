Roberts Glore & Company Boosted Exxon Mobil (XOM) Position; Exxon Mobil (XOM) Shareholder Lincoln National Has Increased Its Position

Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lincoln National Corp bought 5,449 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 74,156 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 68,707 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lincoln National Corp who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $72.62. About 1.47M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PRODUCTION SAFELY RESTARTS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE AT PNG LNG PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 11/04/2018 – MAY OUTPUT TARGET FOR PNG LNG TERMINAL IS AHEAD OF SCHEDULE – COCHRANE; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 11/04/2018 – EXXON LNG VP EMMA COCHRANE SAYS EXPECTS TO START PRODUCTION AT ITS TERMINAL IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA IN BEGINNING OF MAY; 07/05/2018 – KAZAKHSTAN KASHAGAN OILFIELD SEES PRODUCTION DECLINING IN JULY DUE TO 2-WEEK MAINTENANCE ON BOLASHAK COMPLEX IN JULY -ENERGY MINISTRY; 26/04/2018 – HESS CORP – SUBSIDIARY REACHED AGREEMENT WITH ESSO EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION GUYANA LIMITED TO ACQUIRE INTEREST IN KAIETEUR BLOCK; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68M, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $307.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $72.61. About 1.47 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil CEO: Plans to More Than Double Earnings Potential by 2025 While Addressing the Risks of Climate Change; 12/04/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 15/05/2018 – ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing LLC, BASF Corporation Form Gas Treating Alliance for Natural Gas Processing and Petroleum; 22/05/2018 – Exxon Won First Round of Island Gas Prize; Now Locals Want More; 29/03/2018 – Exxon leads oil majors in bids for Brazil’s offshore reserves; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Sees Potential to Increase Return on Capital Employed to About 15% by 2025; 21/05/2018 – UNITED STEELWORKERS INTERNATIONAL UNION SAYS URGES EXXONMOBIL SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING REPORT – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach to buy ExxonMobil’s Augusta refinery -Les Echos; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil reported earnings per share of$1.09, compared with expectations of $1.12 for the first quarter of 2018; 13/04/2018 – Massachusetts top court rules against Exxon in climate change probe

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EPA to roll back regulations on methane – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “It Might Be Better To Avoid Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) Upcoming 1.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Victory Cap invested in 0.06% or 387,958 shares. Field And Main Commercial Bank invested 1.05% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1.58 million shares. Yorktown & Rech Com holds 50,000 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Weiss Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 2,648 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of America Corporation De owns 52.59M shares. Moreover, Hoertkorn Richard Charles has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 9,355 shares. Brown Advisory Inc holds 0.53% or 2.43 million shares. Montrusco Bolton Inc invested in 183,156 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Saturna Corporation owns 6,241 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs reported 73 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Com reported 372,969 shares or 0.43% of all its holdings. Rice Hall James Ltd stated it has 11,571 shares. Somerset Gru Limited reported 0.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cahill Fincl Advisors Incorporated owns 11,110 shares.

Lincoln National Corp, which manages about $2.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 12,997 shares to 51,102 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity by 10,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,250 shares, and cut its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New Exxon FPSO arrives for work off Guyana – Seeking Alpha” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Exxon Mobil Corporation’s (NYSE:XOM) High P/E Ratio Isn’t Necessarily A Bad Thing – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Debt is a Bigger Problem for ExxonMobil Than It Might Seem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Large-Cap Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hyman Charles D holds 1.37% or 171,716 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc Ny invested 1.85% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% or 30,116 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 18.02M shares or 0.4% of the stock. Boston Rech Mngmt Inc holds 59,773 shares. Philadelphia Trust reported 0.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pillar Pacific Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.66% or 77,432 shares. Synovus Finance accumulated 382,406 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Northpointe Ltd Llc accumulated 109,165 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 2.24 million shares. Litman Gregory Asset Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Pennsylvania Company invested in 1.65% or 526,582 shares. Overbrook Management holds 35,996 shares. 100,136 are owned by Logan Capital Mngmt. Confluence Inv Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).