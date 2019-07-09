Roberts Glore & Company Increases Position in Centene Del (CNC); Envestnet (ENV) Holder Whetstone Capital Advisors Lowered Position as Share Price Rose

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $50.31. About 3.13M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief: Centene partnership with pharmacy start-up will drive better care with lower costs; 22/05/2018 – CENTENE CORP SAYS ITS IOWA SUBSIDIARY, IOWA TOTAL CARE, INC., HAS BEEN TENTATIVELY AWARDED A STATEWIDE CONTRACT FOR IA HEALTH LINK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – Centene: On Closing, Fidelis Care to Operate as For-Profit Health Insurer in New York; 22/03/2018 – WASHINGTON STATE REGULATOR COMMENTS ON CENTENE FINE BY PHONE; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE – $340 MLN CONTRIBUTION BY CENTENE IS FOR INITIATIVES TO PROVIDE HIGH QUALITY HEALTHCARE TO “VULNERABLE POPULATIONS WITHIN NEW YORK STATE”; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE SEES FIDELIS DEAL COMPLETED NO LATER THAN JULY 1; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 18/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Correctional Healthcare Contract In Tucson, Arizona

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Envestnet Inc (ENV) by 15.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 28,671 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 154,450 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 183,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Envestnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $69.45. About 67,919 shares traded. Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) has risen 23.54% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ENV News: 09/05/2018 – Envestnet 1Q Adj EPS 37c; 16/05/2018 – New Envestnet Insurance Exchange Integrates Insurance Solutions into Wealth Management Practice; 20/03/2018 – Envestnet Wins Three 2018 Family Wealth Report Awards; 22/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N – HAS PRICED AN OFFERING OF $300 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 1.75% CONVERTIBLE NOTES DUE 2023; 17/05/2018 – Envestnet Embraces Alexa, Insurance Products — Barrons.com; 23/05/2018 – Envestnet Prices Offering of $300 Million 1.75% Convertible Notes Due 2023; 10/04/2018 – LJPR Financial Advisors Selects Envestnet | Tamarac Technology to Enhance Client Service and Create Efficiencies; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N : D.A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $50; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC ENV.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.81, REV VIEW $817.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – ENVESTNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE OF $1.78-$1.83

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System owns 21,800 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank holds 0.08% or 948,624 shares in its portfolio. Regions Fincl has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alabama-based Andra Ap has invested 0.22% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Endurant Capital Limited Partnership holds 1.15% or 54,995 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 2,614 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.06% or 58,944 shares. Burren Advisors Ltd has 6.67% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 20,584 shares. Brinker Capital accumulated 12,196 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Blair William Il owns 6,572 shares. The New York-based Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 3.09% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Credit Suisse Ag reported 654,420 shares stake. United Financial Advisers Llc has 22,124 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na reported 0.37% stake.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $500,000 activity.

Analysts await Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.25 EPS, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. ENV’s profit will be $12.97 million for 69.45 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual EPS reported by Envestnet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 38.89% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $450,827 activity. Another trade for 5,117 shares valued at $275,909 was made by Arora Anil on Friday, January 25.

