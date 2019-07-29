Roberts Glore & Company Upped Its Centene Del (CNC) Stake by $467,725; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder Keystone Financial Planning Increased Its Stake

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by 50.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 34,555 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 102,673 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.54M, up from 68,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $72.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $55.54. About 4.75 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 17/04/2018 – AETNA – GIVEN PENDING DEAL WITH CVS HEALTH, CO WILL NOT HOST CONF CALL IN CONJUNCTION WITH EARNINGS RELEASE & DOES NOT EXPECT TO DO SO FOR FUTURE QTRS; 13/04/2018 – MEDIA-CVS MinuteClinics hires new chief medical officer in the midst of buying Aetna – CNBC; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Recognized By DiversityInc as Top 50 Company for Diversity For Second Year in a Row; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conferen; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Statement on Trump Administration Initiative to Reduce Drug Costs; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 22/05/2018 – Thousands of Patients’ HIV-Positive Status Revealed by CVS – Class Action Lawsuit Filed; 15/04/2018 – CVS plans to install 750 by June in addition to the more than 800 it’s donated to police departments

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.47% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.42. About 3.87 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 24/04/2018 – CENTENE TO FINANCE FIDELIS DEAL WITH $2.3B EQUITY, $1.6B DEBT; 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $4.36 TO $4.70; 02/04/2018 – CENTENE EXPECTED TO ENTER UNDERTAKINGS WITH NY DEPT OF HEALTH; 23/04/2018 – CENTENE:FIDELIS CARE TRANSACTION OK BY NY DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Centene’s Senior Debt Ratings To Ba1, Reflecting Its Improved Business Profile; 22/03/2018 – CENTENE UNIT COORDINATED CARE HAD REACHED 2017 DEAL FOR FIXES

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why CVS Health Stock Lost 17% Through the First Half of 2019 – Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Should Debt Hold You Back From Buying CVS Stock? Weâ€™re Of Several Opinions – Investorplace.com” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Natl Trust National Bank stated it has 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Signalpoint Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation holds 3,982 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co Ny holds 0.03% or 18,916 shares in its portfolio. Asset Strategies Inc reported 7,585 shares stake. High Pointe Cap Mgmt Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 25,520 shares. C Grp Incorporated A S reported 535,582 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh stated it has 339,846 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Cna Corp reported 43,165 shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 1.80 million shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Woodstock Corp stated it has 1.08% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tiedemann Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Fulton State Bank Na owns 36,789 shares. Moreover, Quantbot Technologies LP has 0.39% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Jbf Capital has invested 0.26% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Tdam Usa Incorporated reported 0.16% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. BROWN C DAVID II had bought 10,000 shares worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11. Shares for $233,080 were bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J. On Friday, March 8 the insider DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016. MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M worth of stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Lc owns 47,386 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Cordasco Fincl Network invested 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sandy Spring Bank invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Agf Invs invested in 0.77% or 1.30 million shares. Roberts Glore And Company Inc Il holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 17,550 shares. Moreover, Barclays Public Ltd has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 799,586 shares. Gulf Intl National Bank (Uk) Ltd reported 99,710 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Serv stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). 1.14 million were accumulated by Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership reported 327,092 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Virginia-based City has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 633,987 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Liability Company accumulated 153,438 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Avalon Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).