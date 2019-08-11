Roberts Glore & Company Maintains Stake in Centene Del (CNC); Cvs Health (CVS) Holder Roanoke Asset Management Has Raised Stake

Roanoke Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp bought 13,263 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The hedge fund held 47,550 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56 million, up from 34,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $48.7. About 3.94 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 04/05/2018 – Centene: to Use Portion of Proceeds to Finance Part of Fidelis Care Assets Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE SAYS MADE INITIAL INVESTMENT IN RXADVANCE, A FULL-SERVICE PHARMACY BENEFIT MANAGER; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option; 24/04/2018 – Centene cut its 2018 earnings per share forecast to a range of $6.75 to $7.15 from a prior estimate of $6.95 to $7.35 per share

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.68 million activity. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought $198,769 worth of stock or 3,410 shares. DORMAN DAVID W had bought 9,600 shares worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $105,600 worth of stock or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atlantic Union Comml Bank Corp reported 0.06% stake. Lifeplan Group holds 0.01% or 274 shares. Btc Management Inc invested in 0.97% or 112,867 shares. Regent Inv Management Limited Company, a Kentucky-based fund reported 71,829 shares. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt Communication (Operating As Southport Capital Management) holds 80,096 shares. Moreover, Blue Edge Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 13,426 shares. Broderick Brian C accumulated 63,672 shares. Cap Assoc Ny, New York-based fund reported 31,150 shares. Rockland Trust accumulated 1.35% or 236,408 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.09% stake. Cibc Markets Corporation has 0.17% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 377,193 shares. Toronto Dominion National Bank holds 1.17 million shares. Moneta Grp Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 2,188 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 38,524 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings owns 6,000 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39 million and $214.61M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,590 shares to 27,236 shares, valued at $10.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 241,003 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al reported 35,516 shares. Moreover, National Pension has 0.1% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 483,653 shares. Hightower Advsr Llc invested in 0.06% or 156,753 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.01% or 119,346 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss reported 27,688 shares. Boston Ptnrs, Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35M shares. Fred Alger Mngmt owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 300 shares. Colony Gru Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.42% or 187,883 shares. 6,252 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Com stated it has 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Avalon Ltd Liability invested in 6,302 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky, Kentucky-based fund reported 42,500 shares. Putnam Invests Limited Liability Co invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Contravisory Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

