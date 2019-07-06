Roberts Glore & Company Increases Position in Centene Del (CNC); Centerbridge Partners LP Increases Holding in Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX)

Centerbridge Partners Lp increased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 21.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Centerbridge Partners Lp bought 425,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.37 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.50 million, up from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Centerbridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.94. About 360,090 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $51.48. About 2.08M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 16/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference May 22; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Rev $13.19B; 21/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP SEES FY 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $58.2 BLN TO $59.0 BLN; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 15/03/2018 – Centene Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Offering of Common Stk; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Na invested 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sun Life Fincl Inc has 721 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Avalon Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 6,302 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 42.27 million shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd Co, New York-based fund reported 9,930 shares. Commerce Bancorporation holds 16,880 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp accumulated 948,624 shares. Kbc Group Nv has invested 0.02% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Bridgeway Capital holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 82,000 shares. Panagora Asset stated it has 0.01% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Cap Fund Management Sa reported 0.1% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Advsr Lp reported 987,452 shares. Southernsun Asset Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 850,570 shares or 3.23% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 0.16% or 5.03 million shares. Jpmorgan Chase Company owns 3.77 million shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio.

