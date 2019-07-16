Roberts Glore & Company Has Increased Holding in Centene Del (CNC) by $467,725; Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) Holding Maintained by Redmile Group Llc

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 1.48 million shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 13/03/2018 – Centene And RxAdvance Establish Transformative Partnership To Create Next Generation Pharmacy Management Solution; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 13/03/2018 – CENTENE & RXADVANCE ESTABLISH TRANSFORMATIVE PARTNERSHIP; 08/03/2018 Centene Subsidiaries Awarded Contract In Arizona; 14/05/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Centene Corp; 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q Adj EPS $2.17; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 02/04/2018 – Centene Sees Making $340M Contribution to State of New York for Health Initiatives; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO

Redmile Group Llc increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc (ATRA) by 1.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redmile Group Llc bought 70,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 4.49M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.30 million, up from 4.41 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redmile Group Llc who had been investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $714.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 14.68% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $15.44. About 1.16M shares traded or 50.79% up from the average. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) has declined 43.91% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRA News: 17/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Present Long-Term Tab-cel™ Phase 2 Clinical Outcomes for Patients with Epstein-Barr Virus Associated Post-Transplant Lymphomas at 23rd Congress of European Hematology Association; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Aut; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 3.9% Position in Atara Bio; 08/05/2018 – Atara Bio Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – ATARA BIOTHERAPEUTICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 TOTALED $407.3 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics to Participate at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 17/05/2018 – ATARA REPORTS DATA FROM LONG-TERM TAB-CEL PHASE 2; 08/05/2018 – ATARA CASH/INVESTMENTS AS OF MARCH 31 TOTALED $407.3M; 26/03/2018 – Atara Bio Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Atara Biotherapeutics Expands T-Cell Immunotherapy Collaboration to Advance Next-Generation CAR T Technologies in Oncology, Autoimmune and Other Diseases

Redmile Group Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $3.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR) by 48,100 shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $94.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD) by 226,040 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.00M shares, and cut its stake in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY).

Since January 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 5 sales for $1.61 million activity. Another trade for 12,375 shares valued at $477,922 was made by Haqq Christopher on Wednesday, February 6. The insider Newell Joe sold $57,020. On Thursday, June 27 DOBMEIER ERIC bought $39,000 worth of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) or 2,000 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 11 investors sold ATRA shares while 31 reduced holdings. only 15 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 46.79 million shares or 1.13% more from 46.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability owns 10,432 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag holds 128,418 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Group One Trading Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 14 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Ltd Co invested in 89,778 shares. Oppenheimer And Company reported 8,792 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Td Asset invested in 50,489 shares. State Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 184,513 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability has 17,145 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 0.01% or 1.75M shares. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 64,899 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smithfield Tru invested 0% in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA). Art Limited Company reported 6,025 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gru Inc Inc owns 0% invested in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) for 2.88M shares. 370 were reported by Riverhead Ltd Limited Liability Company.

