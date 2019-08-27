Roberts Glore & Company Has Lifted Its Centene Del (CNC) Position; As Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Valuation Declined, Cipher Capital LP Has Upped Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.06. About 6.86 million shares traded or 16.44% up from the average. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500.

Cipher Capital Lp increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology Inc (VSH) by 39.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp bought 29,081 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 103,162 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91M, up from 74,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Vishay Intertechnology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.02% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $14.55. About 937,974 shares traded. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) has declined 32.14% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.14% the S&P500. Some Historical VSH News: 08/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECH SEES 2Q REV. $740M TO $780M; 08/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology 1Q Rev $716.8M; 16/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Snap-in Power Aluminum Capacitors Save Space, Lower Costs for Power Supplies, Solar Inverters, and Motor Controls; 05/03/2018 Vishay Intertechnology to Showcase Latest MOSFET, IC, Passive Component, and Diode Technologies at APEC 2018; 07/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 8.5C FROM 6.75C; 01/05/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Highlight Leading Military-Qualified and COTS Resistors and Tantalum Capacitors at CMSE 2018; 09/05/2018 – VISHAY INTERTECHNOLOGY INC VSH.N : BOFA MERRIL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 23/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 06/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology to Exhibit Leading Vishay Electro-Films Products at OFC 2018; 08/03/2018 – Vishay Intertechnology Announces Support for Commercial MLCCs Being Discontinued by Certain Suppliers

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold VSH shares while 76 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 127.02 million shares or 0.17% more from 126.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 908,809 were reported by Foundry Prtnrs Lc. Shelton Cap Mngmt holds 0.04% or 188 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 0% stake. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 323 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 89,776 shares. 15,800 are owned by Moors And Cabot. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 0.02% invested in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) for 26,714 shares. Needham Investment Mgmt Ltd owns 60,000 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Wilsey Asset invested 4.66% in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH). Svcs Automobile Association accumulated 249,023 shares. Rbf Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 153,538 shares. 29,027 are held by Brinker. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 58,398 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 559,989 shares. Fmr Llc stated it has 177,422 shares.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 12,811 shares to 4,777 shares, valued at $944,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 7,534 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,684 shares, and cut its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B & T Mgmt Dba Alpha Mgmt accumulated 23,169 shares. 408,065 were accumulated by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Zacks Investment Management owns 0.13% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 116,851 shares. 7,040 were accumulated by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance. 71,014 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Company. Moreover, State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 205,122 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 4,098 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) for 173,434 shares. Greenleaf Trust accumulated 6,720 shares. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 76,631 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 93,354 shares. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). The Iowa-based Dubuque Financial Bank & Tru Comm has invested 0% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.03% or 14,426 shares in its portfolio.