Roberts Glore & Company Has Trimmed Its Holding in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $551,448; As Electronic Arts (EA) Shares Declined, Holder Frontier Capital Management Co Upped Its Stake

Roberts Glore & Company Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 14.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc sold 10,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 61,944 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.39M, down from 72,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $49.09. About 6.21M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 07/05/2018 – lnternet2 lnclusivity Award Recipients, Network Startup Resource Center-lnternet2 Fellows Announced; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 09/04/2018 – Cisco Continues To Evolve Its Routing Portfolio for Mass-Scale Networking to Meet Carriers’ Needs; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: So far, more than 95% of the routers have returned to the normal attack and resumed service. – ! $CSCO; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 05/03/2018 Teradata Unlocks IoT Value for Smart Cities with Cisco Integration

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (EA) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 107,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.49% . The institutional investor held 546,299 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.32M, up from 438,753 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $96.18. About 683,002 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – EA SEES 2019 ADJ. EPS ABOUT $4.85, EST. $4.99; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Worldwide Adds Electronic Arts; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 EPS $3.55; 07/03/2018 EA and Maxis Invite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – REVISED ITS LONG-TERM TAX RATE FROM 21% TO 18% PRIMARILY DUE TO CHANGES RESULTING FROM RECENT TAX LEGISLATION IN U.S; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The; 08/03/2018 – EA Announces Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment and More to Enter Origin Access; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUIRED CLOUD GAMING TECHNOLOGY ASSETS AND PERSONNEL OF A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF GAMEFLY, INC; 22/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Acquires Assets and Personnel of a Wholly Owned Subsidiary of GameFly Inc

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 61,944 were reported by Roberts Glore And Inc Il. Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership stated it has 322,611 shares or 1.77% of all its holdings. Bahl & Gaynor Inc accumulated 9.33 million shares. Prio Wealth Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 30,965 shares. Planning Advsrs Ltd Llc owns 50,515 shares for 0.81% of their portfolio. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Swiss Bankshares has 0.87% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Hwg Holdings Ltd Partnership invested 0.64% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Boston Family Office Limited Liability owns 95,692 shares. Wilkins Counsel holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 25,298 shares. Lee Danner & Bass owns 0.76% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 131,168 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands owns 110,500 shares. Cap Counsel Ltd Co New York reported 0.07% stake. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.78% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pacific Glob Invest Mngmt Com invested in 1.39% or 108,720 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Cisco’s (CSCO) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on May 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “More Instant Income With Cisco Systems – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Cybersecurity Still Dominates as a Massive Risk for Major Corporations – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 04, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Roberts Glore & Company Inc, which manages about $450.63 million and $163.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 5,232 shares to 21,975 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.58 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: NTES, EA – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EA Stock Has Much to Prove to Investors Going Into Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Electronic Arts Needs to Master in the Next 5 Years – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 29, 2019.

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $13.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flushing Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 143,488 shares to 2.42 million shares, valued at $53.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coupa Software Inc. by 26,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,407 shares, and cut its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 56 investors sold EA shares while 185 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 258.16 million shares or 2.00% less from 263.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Invest House, a California-based fund reported 7,965 shares. Assetmark invested in 1,795 shares or 0% of the stock. Ally Financial Inc reported 35,000 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.2% or 277,065 shares. Hudock Capital Gru Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). 34,808 were reported by Regions Fin. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company, United Kingdom-based fund reported 40,006 shares. 2.33 million were accumulated by State Bank Of America De. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc holds 3,440 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 366,573 shares. Moreover, Captrust Fincl Advsrs has 0.01% invested in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Valley Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) for 9 shares. One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 0.04% in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA). Symphony Asset Ltd, California-based fund reported 6,318 shares. 328,305 were accumulated by Cibc Ww Markets Corporation.