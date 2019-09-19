Roberts Glore & Company Increased Its Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $397,632; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Shares Declined, Shareholder First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Trimmed by $356,238 Its Position

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $308.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.82. About 6.80 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – EXXON’S BIDS IN 15TH ROUND SHOW CONFIDENCE IN BRAZIL: LACERDA; 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS METHANE EMISSIONS TO DROP 15% BY 2020; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 27/04/2018 – Correct: Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.52B; 21/03/2018 – Exxon still assessing damage to Papua New Guinea natural gas facilities; 30/03/2018 – Exxon Group Lunch Scheduled By Capital Alpha for Apr. 5; 25/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil boosts quarterly dividend to 82 cents; 30/04/2018 – Former Exxon executive calls on oil industry to clean up its climate act; 08/03/2018 – HOUBizJournal: Exclusive: Developer to invest $100M in revitalizing former Exxon campus

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 4.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 6,597 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The hedge fund held 156,633 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.57 million, down from 163,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $49.34. About 12.67M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/04/2018 – Park Bench Solutions Offers Optimized Provisioning for Cisco BroadSoft Platform with New odin Clone; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 03/05/2018 – IoT Evolution’s IoT Week Kicks Off with Insight on Smart Cities and lloT from Industry Leaders like the Department of Homeland Security, Cisco, Microsoft, the City of Atlanta and Many Others; 12/04/2018 – CISCO – APPOINTMENT OF GARRETT BRINGS CISCO’S BOARD TO 12 MEMBERS; 10/05/2018 – CISCO CSCO.O : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $41 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SYSTEMS INC IS CONCERNED TRUMP ADMINISTRATION TARIFFS “MAY HARM AMERICAN CONSUMERS AND THE US ECONOMY MORE THAN IMPACTING ALLEGED CHINESE TRADE PRACTICES” – COMPANY SPOKESWOMAN; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 39 investors sold CSCO shares while 775 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 472 raised stakes. 2.94 billion shares or 2.81% less from 3.03 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital owns 1.03% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 63,838 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital invested in 141,313 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Town Country Bank Trust Dba First Bankers Trust reported 74,409 shares stake. Moreover, Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 1.06% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.89% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Pnc Service Group owns 12.92 million shares or 0.69% of their US portfolio. First Foundation Advsr owns 0.28% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 91,502 shares. Benin Management Corporation reported 0.78% stake. Moreover, Northpointe Capital Ltd Liability Company has 1.12% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). New England Research & Mgmt holds 3.1% or 83,400 shares. Central Retail Bank Company stated it has 14,661 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Invest Limited owns 448,821 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Citizens Northern has 0.22% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Greylin Investment Mangement holds 46,864 shares. James Inc accumulated 1.42% or 358,597 shares.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 8.82% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.68 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.14B for 16.67 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.63% negative EPS growth.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $916.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) by 5,272 shares to 22,103 shares, valued at $2.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 338 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,408 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 1.03% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Monarch Mngmt invested 2.09% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Weik has 0.73% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Curbstone Mngmt holds 71,966 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sky Investment Limited Liability has 2.66% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tcw Gp, a California-based fund reported 17,364 shares. Hudock Cap Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,466 shares or 1.18% of its portfolio. Puzo Michael J has 54,028 shares. Vision Cap Mngmt accumulated 3,628 shares. Indiana Management owns 20,109 shares. Eos Management LP holds 0.38% or 15,260 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Co invested in 2.8% or 450,580 shares. Montgomery Invest Management has invested 0.76% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Boston Family Office Ltd Liability Com owns 126,488 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Northside Mgmt Lc reported 7,011 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings.