Roberts Glore & Company Position In Centene Del (CNC) Was Lifted; As Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Rose, Verition Fund Management Has Increased Position by $1.72 Million

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Centene Corp Del (CNC) by 101.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 8,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,550 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 8,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Centene Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $53.84. About 4.30M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 5.12% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

Verition Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 132.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verition Fund Management Llc bought 11,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.30% with the market. The hedge fund held 19,542 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05M, up from 8,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verition Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $5.22 during the last trading session, reaching $162.77. About 1.93 million shares traded or 17.21% up from the average. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 29.24% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Loss/Shr 92c-Loss 74c; 06/03/2018 – Software maker Autodesk’s fourth-quarter revenue rises 15.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $160 FROM $150; 16/04/2018 – Autodesk: Michael L. Mark Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 09/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Dollar Tree, Autodesk, H & R Block, Abercrombie & Fitch; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Loss/Shr 79c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom’s Pledge, Autodesk’s Metrics, iPhone X’s Slump — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold ADSK shares while 181 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 198.61 million shares or 2.76% less from 204.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv holds 7,687 shares. 186,034 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc. Blackrock invested in 17.31M shares. Shell Asset Management Company accumulated 13,716 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Contour Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 516,602 shares or 5.76% of all its holdings. Moreover, American Century Inc has 0.13% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Shannon River Fund Limited Liability Corporation reported 5.63% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Keybank Association Oh stated it has 3,032 shares. Curbstone Financial Corp invested in 0.64% or 15,200 shares. 883,252 were reported by Polar Limited Liability Partnership. North Carolina-based Piedmont Inv Advsr has invested 0.11% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Darsana Cap Prtnrs Lp holds 9.77% or 1.68 million shares in its portfolio. Putnam invested 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 1,381 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Co stated it has 53,448 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings.

Verition Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $2.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arris International Plc (Call) by 197,200 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $714,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) by 18,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,615 shares, and cut its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC).

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Investments LP has invested 0.29% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0.04% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Alpine Woods Ltd Liability Company invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Keybank National Association Oh invested in 0.01% or 16,643 shares. Camarda Fin holds 612 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% or 12,042 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 499 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bb&T Secs Limited reported 0.02% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 679,361 shares. Tcw Gru holds 0.63% or 1.23 million shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0.03% invested in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama owns 192,389 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Corporation holds 0.06% or 320,778 shares. 156,753 were reported by Hightower Advsrs Llc.

