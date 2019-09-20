Roberts Glore & Company Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM); Advisory Research Continues to Hold Holding in Eqm Midstream Partners LP (EQM)

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp (EQM) by 7.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 50,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.55% . The hedge fund held 761,095 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.01M, up from 710,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Eqm Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $32.32. About 962,849 shares traded or 35.23% up from the average. EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) has declined 24.46% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.46% the S&P500. Some Historical EQM News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners, EQT GP Holdings, and Rice Midstream Partners Announce Streamlining Transaction; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners to Acquire EQT Corp’s Retained Midstream Assets and Gulfport Energy’s Strike Force Gathering System Stake for $1.69B; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Sees 2Q Net $170M-Net $180M; 22/05/2018 – EQT Corp.: EQT Midstream Completes Drop-Down Transaction With Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Isn’t Forecasting Any Additional Public Equity Issuance at Least Through 2020; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Jerry Ashcroft Named President, CEO of EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream; 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Into $2.5B 364-Day Syndicated Term Loan Facility; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 15/03/2018 – EQT CORP – SCHLOTTERBECK ALSO RESIGNED HIS POSITIONS WITH EQT GP HOLDINGS, LP, EQT MIDSTREAM PARTNERS, LP & RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP; 15/03/2018 – EQT: Schlotterbeck Also Resigns Posts With EQT GP, EQT Midstream, Rice Midstream

Roberts Glore & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roberts Glore & Company Inc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 21,975 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.68 million, up from 16,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roberts Glore & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $306.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.33. About 7.70 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil 1Q Operating Cash Flow $8.519T; 16/05/2018 – EXXON TO IMPORT FUELS VIA TRAIN TO SUPPLY MEXICO OPERATIONS; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 15/05/2018 – Wolverine Adds J&J, Exits Aflac, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS LLP AS COMPANY’S AUDITOR; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – SIZE OF NATURAL GAS RESOURCE AT P’NYANG FIELD IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA HAS INCREASED TO 4.36 TRILLION CUBIC FEET OF GAS; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 09/05/2018 – Algeria Reaches Deal to Buy Exxon Italian Refinery: Sonatrach; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) by 90,745 shares to 5.36M shares, valued at $130.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ringcentral Incorporated Class (NYSE:RNG) by 18,894 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,425 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 14 investors sold EQM shares while 54 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 74.95 million shares or 0.79% more from 74.37 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap reported 122,011 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. New York-based Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated has invested 0.11% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Groesbeck Invest Management Corporation Nj has invested 1.33% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Van Eck Associates Corporation invested in 0% or 18,775 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 612 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 15,907 shares. Mirae Asset has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Optimum Invest Advsr has 1,026 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Massachusetts-based Fmr Limited Com has invested 0% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Diversified Tru Company holds 23,366 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 466,670 shares. The New York-based Soros Fund Management Ltd has invested 0.06% in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Texas Yale Cap reported 0.14% stake. Evergreen Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.4% of its portfolio in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM). Stephens Inc Ar owns 0.01% invested in EQM Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:EQM) for 7,785 shares.