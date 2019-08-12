Robert Palmisano just Made a Purchase of 46,654 shares of Wright Medical Group N.V. (WMGI), be careful if you are short!; Harley Davidson (HOG) Has 0.96 Sentiment

Harley Davidson Inc (HOG) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.14, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 149 hedge funds started new or increased stock positions, while 155 sold and decreased positions in Harley Davidson Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 144.16 million shares, up from 141.89 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Harley Davidson Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 34 Reduced: 121 Increased: 98 New Position: 51.

Kiltearn Partners Llp holds 4.3% of its portfolio in Harley-Davidson, Inc. for 4.24 million shares. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd owns 3.28 million shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, F&V Capital Management Llc has 1.97% invested in the company for 96,665 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 1.18% in the stock. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 82,306 shares.

Harley-Davidson, Inc. primarily manufactures and sells cruiser and touring motorcycles. The company has market cap of $5.17 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Motorcycles & Related Products, and Financial Services. It has a 12.21 P/E ratio. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment designs, makes, and sells wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Analysts await Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 10.26% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.78 per share. HOG’s profit will be $109.71M for 11.78 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.46 actual EPS reported by Harley-Davidson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -52.05% negative EPS growth.

Wright Medical Group N.V., a medical device company, designs, makes, markets, and sells extremities and biologics products.in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. The firm offers joint implants and bone fixation devices for the shoulder, elbow, wrist, hand, foot, and ankle; and biologics products that are used for supporting the treatment of damaged or diseased bones, tendons, and soft tissues, as well as to stimulate bone growth. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sports medicines and other products to mechanically repair tissue-to-tissue or tissue-to-bone injuries.

Company insider, Robert Palmisano, President and CEO of Wright Medical Group N.V. obtained a total of 46,654 shares of the firm, which is based on a market stock price of $21.4 for every share. Mr. Robert at present has 742,665 shares, accounting for 0.59% of the Company’s market cap.