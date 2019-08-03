Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake Maintained by Fiduciary Trust Company; American Public Education In (APEI) Shareholder Acadian Asset Management Lowered Stake by $2.01 Million

Fiduciary Trust Company increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 300.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company bought 19,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 26,238 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, up from 6,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.24 million shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Public Education In (APEI) by 12.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 66,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.44% . The institutional investor held 459,501 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.84M, down from 526,357 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Public Education In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $32.18. About 85,305 shares traded or 2.84% up from the average. American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) has declined 25.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical APEI News: 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION-VOLUNTARY EARLY RETIREMENT PROGRAM TO RESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES, ABOUT 5% OF ITS NON-FACULTY WORKFORCE IN APEI DIV; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q ADJ EPS 35C; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION 1Q REV. $75.0M, EST. $75.0M; 16/03/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SAYS COMPANY COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION PLAN ON MARCH 12, 2018 – SEC FILING; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS PROGRAM TO REESULT IN REDUCTION OF 48 EMPLOYEES; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION SEES 2Q EPS 29C TO 34C, EST. 29C; 08/05/2018 – American Public Education 1Q EPS 28c; 16/03/2018 – APEI SAYS COMMITTED TO WORKFORCE REDUCTION MARCH 12; 06/03/2018 American Public Education Announces Participation in the Sidoti & Company Spring 2018 Conference; 28/03/2018 – American Public Education Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 12,195 shares to 127,942 shares, valued at $18.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 10,395 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,292 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Assoc Limited has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Advisor Prtn Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ashfield Cap Prtnrs Limited owns 5,150 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 22,438 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Management Ltd invested in 24,155 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 56 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership reported 13,691 shares. New York-based Morgan Stanley has invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 444,179 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Management has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Trexquant Inv Lp reported 35,340 shares. Blackrock accumulated 10.31 million shares. First Foundation Advsrs reported 0.03% stake. Partners Lc holds 0.47% or 128,800 shares. Moreover, Hightower Limited Liability has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 8,843 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 41,405 shares to 395,710 shares, valued at $33.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Defiance Finl Corp (NASDAQ:FDEF) by 58,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 71,631 shares, and has risen its stake in Northwestern Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold APEI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 15.25 million shares or 0.83% more from 15.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Northern Tru holds 214,518 shares. Seizert Cap Prns Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 6,955 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa holds 979 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 17,274 shares stake. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Com stated it has 103,687 shares. Bowling Port Mgmt Ltd Com invested in 15,634 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 191,575 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP has invested 0.02% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Jacobs Levy Equity Management has invested 0.01% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Susquehanna Group Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,573 shares. The Georgia-based Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt reported 13,686 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 15,500 shares. Metropolitan Life New York invested in 111,154 shares.