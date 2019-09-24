Robert Half Intl (RHI) Stake Boosted by Smith Asset Management Group Lp; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder Maverick Capital LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 24.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 72,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 363,230 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.71 million, up from 290,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $54.67. About 199,451 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 12/03/2018 – Data Analytics Is a Game Changer, But Internal Audit Groups Are Lagging, According to New Study by Protiviti; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Maverick Capital Ltd decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd sold 21,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 69,150 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.64M, down from 90,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $84.2. About 85,015 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EBITDA $647.8M; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Recruiter Brain Drain Strikes LPL — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC – BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT FEB END WERE ABOUT $651 BLN, A 2.3 PERCENT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF JANUARY 2018

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71B and $6.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG) by 538,260 shares to 2.36 million shares, valued at $7.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Darden Restaurants Inc (NYSE:DRI) by 76,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 129,120 shares, and has risen its stake in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “LPL Financial Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call – StreetInsider.com” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors Feel About LPL Financial Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LPLA) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Intermountain Financial Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Kurt Yndestad – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.80 million for 12.76 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 217 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Ironwood Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp owns 7,700 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 8,300 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0.06% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 21,793 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Voya Mgmt Ltd Company holds 0.15% or 868,603 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Co stated it has 510,000 shares. Cipher Cap LP accumulated 13,588 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv has 987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 28,067 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 8,194 shares. Moreover, Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 248 shares. Amp Capital Investors Ltd holds 0% or 6,108 shares. Gp invested in 0% or 2,031 shares. 229,898 were accumulated by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Royal London Asset Management stated it has 50,001 shares. 46,155 are held by Sei Invests Com. Loomis Sayles Com Limited Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,295 shares. American Bank holds 10,683 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management invested in 0.52% or 274,476 shares. Franklin has 101,213 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ent Financial Services Corp holds 0.04% or 3,085 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee accumulated 160 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 578,549 were reported by Obermeyer Wood Inv Counsel Lllp. Bamco New York has 104,310 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 6,393 shares. Davy Asset Management Ltd has 4,022 shares. Geode Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 2.40 million shares. Aviva Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 43,639 shares.

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $2.99B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder (Estee) Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 32,050 shares to 232,210 shares, valued at $42.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 21,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,567 shares, and cut its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).