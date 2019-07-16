Robert Half Intl (RHI) Shareholder Smith Asset Management Group LP Lifted Stake by $1.92 Million as Stock Value Declined; Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Shareholder Golden Gate Private Equity Has Decreased Position as Stock Value Rose

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $41.55. About 1.02 million shares traded or 3.20% up from the average. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 2.33% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.10% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – CO EXPECTS DEAL TO BE AT LEAST 15% ACCRETIVE TO PRO FORMA 2017 ADJ NET EPS AT THAT OPERATIONAL COST SYNERGY TARGET; 02/05/2018 – Fidelity National Fincl 1Q EPS 35c; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL REPORTS SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC – DEAL FOR ABOUT $1.2 BLN; 24/04/2018 – MOVES-Gravis appoints new sales director and marketing manager; 19/03/2018 Fidelity National Financial, Inc. Announces Signing of a Merger Agreement to Acquire Stewart Information Services for $50 per S; 19/03/2018 – STEWART: PACT TO BE BOUGHT BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 290,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95M, up from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.97B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.77. About 1.19M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – March 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on March 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – February 18, 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on February 19, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Houston-based real estate services companyâ€™s group president to retire – Houston Business Journal” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) CEO Randy Quirk on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 27, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – December 17, 2018 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md holds 0.11% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 19.87 million shares. 2,437 were accumulated by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability holds 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) or 4,067 shares. Services Automobile Association has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Prudential Incorporated reported 0% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). First Advsrs LP has invested 0.12% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Amp Cap Investors Limited holds 183,978 shares. Rafferty Asset Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Yorktown Mngmt And reported 0.09% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Northern invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Vanguard Gru has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 25.59M shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. 916,957 were accumulated by Swiss Natl Bank. Brinker Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,015 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.02% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) for 154,184 shares.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 43,500 shares to 522,500 shares, valued at $8.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 6,172 shares to 4,430 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) by 15,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,411 shares, and cut its stake in Shenandoah Telecommun Co (NASDAQ:SHEN).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Robert Half Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Marketwatch.com published: “Here are the biggest stock winners on the day the Fed went soft on interest rates – MarketWatch” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Robert Half Tops Forbes’ 2019 List Of America’s Best Professional Recruiting Firms – PRNewswire” published on March 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Robert Half (RHI) Presents At Baird Global Consumer, Technology And Services Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 05, 2018.