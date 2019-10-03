Robert Half Intl (RHI) Shareholder Pathstone Family Office Has Trimmed Position by $389,709 as Shares Declined; Wedbush Securities Position in Annaly Capital (NLY) Has Upped as Stock Price Declined

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Annaly Capital (NLY) by 42.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 49,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The institutional investor held 165,934 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.52 million, up from 116,515 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Annaly Capital for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $8.63. About 6.89M shares traded. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital: Deal Is Mutually Beneficial to Hldrs of Both Companies; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Annaly Capital Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NLY); 03/05/2018 – MTGE ALERT: Johnson Fistel Investigates Proposed Sale of MTGE Investment Corp.; Are Shareholders Getting a Fair Deal?; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY TO PAY ABOUT $19.65/SHR OF MTGE ON APRIL 30 CLOSE PRICE; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12

Pathstone Family Office Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 2.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pathstone Family Office Llc sold 6,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 274,982 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.68 million, down from 281,819 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pathstone Family Office Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $52.52. About 725,742 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $994.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 3,144 shares to 2,554 shares, valued at $335,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Par Technology Corp (NYSE:PAR) by 64,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 307,074 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (TLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.18, from 2.31 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold NLY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 750.15 million shares or 4.13% less from 782.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Confluence Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 687,397 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 11.54 million shares. Prelude Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 3,500 shares. Artemis Mngmt Llp holds 3.02M shares. Moreover, M&T Comml Bank Corp has 0% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 63,228 shares. Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 30,496 shares. 1.26 million were accumulated by Voya Investment Management Limited Company. 1.18M are held by Bridgewater L P. Stonebridge Advisors Lc has invested 0% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 8,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has 597 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 1.08 million shares. Courage Miller Lc has invested 0.19% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Asset Mgmt One has 1.19M shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wright Service Inc owns 0.16% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 44,970 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $4.24 million activity. KEYES KEVIN also bought $2.89M worth of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) on Monday, May 6. Shares for $24,936 were bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was bought by Green Anthony C.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For October 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Versus 19 mREIT Peers (Post Q1 2019 Earnings) – Part 1 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Mortgage rates take a strong move up – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital’s Dividend, BV, And Valuation Vs. 19 mREIT Peers (Includes Q3-Q4 2019 Dividend Projection) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Annaly Capital -1.0% on plans to cut Q2 dividend; Q1 core EPS in-line – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 01, 2019.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Half (RHI) is a Top Dividend Stock Right Now: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Protiviti Recognized as a 2019 ‘Best Firm to Work For’ by Consulting Magazine – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “52-Week Company Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protiviti Named to the 2019 Working Mother ‘100 Best Companies’ List – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. London Of Virginia has 6,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lord Abbett & Ltd Co holds 0.11% or 578,722 shares. Qs Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 105,942 shares. 76,391 are held by Asset One Limited. Amica Retiree Medical Tru owns 840 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Foster & Motley owns 12,574 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Twin Tree Mngmt LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mitsubishi Ufj And invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 6,076 are owned by Synovus Financial. Amer Int Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 41,239 shares. Axa stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Fenimore Asset Mgmt stated it has 274,476 shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 220,467 shares. Andra Ap owns 137,600 shares. Citadel Advisors owns 652,045 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.