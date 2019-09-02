Robert Half Intl (RHI) Shareholder Bokf Decreased Holding by $406,835; Granite Point Capital Management LP Maintains Stake in Zendesk (ZEN)

Bokf decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 9.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bokf sold 6,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 63,099 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.11 million, down from 69,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bokf who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $53.47. About 883,998 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 18.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Point Capital Management Lp bought 12,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 79,200 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 1.53M shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 20/03/2018 – Vidyard GoVideo for Zendesk Humanizes the Customer Support Experience with Video; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss $29.3M; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – Zendesk 1Q Loss/Shr 28c; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 03/04/2018 – ZENDESK SAYS IT SURPASSES $500M ANNUAL REV. RUN RATE; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Zendesk -7.6% as forecast, caution pressure results – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Zendesk Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of Zendesk Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Is Zendesk, Inc.’s (NYSE:ZEN) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Zendesk Targets WhatsApp Users – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jianpu Technology Inc by 91,198 shares to 423,294 shares, valued at $2.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kraneshares Tr (KWEB) by 110,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 39,700 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.02 million for 13.24 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.

Bokf, which manages about $4.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 60,211 shares to 64,591 shares, valued at $1.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pioneer Nat Res Co (NYSE:PXD) by 8,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,842 shares, and has risen its stake in Covanta Hldg Corp (NYSE:CVA).