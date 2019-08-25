Robert Half Intl (RHI) Shareholder Affinity Investment Advisors Boosted Holding; Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position Maintained by Marsico Capital Management Llc

Marsico Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) by 15.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marsico Capital Management Llc bought 2,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.86% . The institutional investor held 20,890 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.42M, up from 18,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marsico Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hdfc Bank Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $106.14. About 2.28 million shares traded or 193.35% up from the average. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 30/04/2018 – HDFC FINAL DIV/SHR 16.50 RUPEES; 21/04/2018 – INDIA’S HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS – MARCH QUARTER GROSS NPA 1.3 PERCENT VERSUS 1.29 PERCENT PREVIOUS QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – RAJ OIL MILLS LTD RAJS.NS – SRA APPROVES TRANSFER OF FUNDS FROM ESCROW ACCOUNT WITH HDFC BANK TO CURRENT BANK ACCOUNT OF CO; 19/03/2018 – BARINGS, HDFC FINAL BIDDERS FOR CAN FIN HOMES: ECONOMIC TIMES; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa2 To Hdfc Bank’s Proposed Masala Bonds; 21/05/2018 – HDFC: CONDUCTED NON-DEAL ROADSHOWS IN U.K., EUROPE MAY 14-18; 14/05/2018 – HDFC LONG TERM ADVANTAGE FUND TO DISCONTINUE NEW SUBSCRIPTIONS; 15/03/2018 – HDFC ASSET MANAGEMENT-BOOK-RUNNING MANAGERS FOR IPO ARE KOTAK INVESTMENT BANKING,AXIS CAPITAL,BOFA MERRILL LYNCH,CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS, CLSA INDIA; 14/03/2018 – MEDIA-India’s HDFC eyes Canara Bank’s 30 pct stake in Can Fin Homes – Times of India

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60 million, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $53.08. About 956,695 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS 2018 HAS STARTED WELL; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01 billion and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 123,951 shares to 229,140 shares, valued at $12.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 13,426 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,501 shares, and cut its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Management has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 0.01% or 21,300 shares. Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Llc has 0.37% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Amica Mutual Ins Company holds 7,464 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 680,514 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 991,026 shares. Nomura Asset Management accumulated 27,338 shares. Texas-based United Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Lpl Fincl Ltd Company holds 5,880 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors holds 51,500 shares. D E Shaw And Inc has 0.01% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.03% or 25,249 shares in its portfolio. Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 42,676 shares. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.10M shares.

