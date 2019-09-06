Robert Half Intl (RHI) Position Held by Affinity Investment Advisors Llc; Summit Securities Group Has Upped Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) Holding

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 56.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc bought 19,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 55,167 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.60M, up from 35,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.37B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 799,664 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES

Summit Securities Group Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (JPM) by 3190.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Securities Group Llc bought 7,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 7,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $779,000, up from 234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Securities Group Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase And Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $359.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $112.37. About 12.76 million shares traded or 11.25% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 11/05/2018 – CACTUS INC WHD.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $32; 13/04/2018 – Cramer Remix: Weekend jitters, not earnings, drove down JP Morgan and Citigroup; 10/05/2018 – MOVES-Jessica Matthews to head JP Morgan Private Bank’s new offering; 25/04/2018 – Blockweather: Cryptocurrency Market Will Get `Much Bigger’ According To A Former JPMorgan Banke; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 16/05/2018 – ANGI Homeservices Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – JPMorgan’s Kelly Says $70 Oil May Be as High as It Gets (Video); 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Kushner, CIM to get $600 mln JPMorgan loan to build Brooklyn residential tower- Bloomberg

Affinity Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.01B and $487.85 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 66,088 shares to 40,861 shares, valued at $3.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 6,028 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,458 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru Inc has invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 107,930 are owned by Twin Capital Mngmt Incorporated. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 21,000 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Omers Administration invested 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands accumulated 33,100 shares or 0.4% of the stock. The Japan-based Meiji Yasuda Asset has invested 0.05% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). 64,960 are owned by Balyasny Asset Management Ltd. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 182,139 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 43,200 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Amica Mutual has 0.06% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 7,464 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Midas Mngmt Corporation holds 1.29% or 46,500 shares in its portfolio. Rice Hall James & Associates Limited Co has invested 0.06% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Germany-based Deutsche State Bank Ag has invested 0.08% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Element Capital Mngmt Ltd Co reported 83,707 shares.

Another recent and important Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019.

Summit Securities Group Llc, which manages about $547.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (Put) (NYSE:MO) by 7,980 shares to 120 shares, valued at $689,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) by 855 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 306 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase And Co (Call) (AMJ).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorp And Of Newtown, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 10,354 shares. Greatmark Invest Partners has 0.06% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,010 shares. Paloma Partners Management owns 102,600 shares. Hite Hedge Asset Limited Company owns 3,392 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Legacy Private Trust stated it has 89,562 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Pictet North America Advsr invested in 111,531 shares. S&Co invested in 23,962 shares or 0.27% of the stock. First Bank Sioux Falls has 2.62% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 7,596 shares. The Virginia-based Lowe Brockenbrough & has invested 2.5% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bouchey Financial Group holds 0.12% or 4,875 shares. Brighton Jones Ltd Liability owns 33,461 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Harvey Invest Ltd Llc invested in 21,506 shares. Camelot Portfolios Ltd Liability holds 0.13% or 3,015 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel accumulated 52,013 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Co holds 11.54 million shares.