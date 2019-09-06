Robert Half Intl (RHI) Holder Smith Asset Management Group LP Has Increased Its Position by $1.92 Million as Valuation Declined; Fedex (FDX) Holder First National Bank Of Omaha Has Boosted Stake by $3.61 Million

Smith Asset Management Group Lp increased its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (RHI) by 11.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Asset Management Group Lp bought 29,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 290,800 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.95 million, up from 261,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Asset Management Group Lp who had been investing in Robert Half Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $53.59. About 332,081 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 20/04/2018 – Protiviti And Robert Half To Host Webinar On Making Corporate Culture A Competitive Advantage; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI)

First National Bank Of Omaha increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 297.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Omaha bought 19,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 26,661 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.84M, up from 6,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Omaha who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $162.17. About 542,812 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – WFAA: Bomb found at FedEx near airport linked to Austin explosions; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 08/05/2018 – FedEx to Purchase $6 B Group Annuity Contract From Metropolitan Life Insurance Co to Reduce Pension Obligations; 30/04/2018 – FedEx at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 20/03/2018 – FDX: WILL RECOVER BY 4TH QTR TNT VOLUME LOST AFTER CYBERATTACK; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Trucks — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Babson College Women Innovating Now (WIN) Lab® Miami To Host Finale Event; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX – THERE WERE NO SERIOUS INJURIES FROM THIS CRIMINAL ACTIVITY; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

More notable recent FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “US Postal Service Takes Another Billion-Dollar Hit – Benzinga” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT – FedEx Corporation (FDX) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 26, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FedEx, UPS say in response to Trump they’re fighting illegal drug shipments – Seeking Alpha” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FDX, CTST, KPTI and NGHC – GlobeNewswire” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Montreal Air Cargo Hub Mirabel Gets C$107 Million Boost – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

First National Bank Of Omaha, which manages about $496.83 million and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Methode Electrs Inc (NYSE:MEI) by 14,470 shares to 30,980 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 6,155 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,545 shares, and cut its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR).

Smith Asset Management Group Lp, which manages about $2.91 billion and $3.09 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) by 366,959 shares to 14,500 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 380,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,270 shares, and cut its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO).

Another recent and important Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019.