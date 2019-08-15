Robert Half International (RHI) to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019; World Acceptance (WRLD) Has 0.77 Sentiment

World Acceptance Corp (WRLD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.66, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 43 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 56 trimmed and sold positions in World Acceptance Corp. The funds in our database now hold: 7.11 million shares, down from 7.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding World Acceptance Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 48 Increased: 27 New Position: 16.

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:RHI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Robert Half International Inc’s current price of $53.93 translates into 0.57% yield. Robert Half International Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.72% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $53.93. About 1.01M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Limited holds 27,338 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Ashfield Capital Partners Ltd Liability Co has 5,150 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 576,650 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd reported 53,282 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 4,284 shares. Fiduciary Mgmt Wi owns 513,239 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Regions Financial Corporation invested in 1,925 shares or 0% of the stock. Bbt Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.77% or 9,446 shares in its portfolio. 219,000 are owned by Korea Inv Corp. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 5,401 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Co has 472,200 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Of Virginia Limited Company holds 0.49% or 32,079 shares in its portfolio. 8 were reported by Fil Limited. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 789,956 shares.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.34 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.19 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 26.09% above currents $53.93 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by Nomura. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of RHI in report on Wednesday, July 24 with “Market Perform” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, April 25.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 9.87% of its portfolio in World Acceptance Corporation for 2.04 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 92,150 shares or 8.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nantahala Capital Management Llc has 2.37% invested in the company for 647,845 shares. The Tennessee-based Livingston Group Asset Management Co (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has invested 1% in the stock. Goodnow Investment Group Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 59,920 shares.

Analysts await World Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:WRLD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.60 EPS, up 5.96% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.51 per share. WRLD’s profit will be $14.70 million for 20.17 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual EPS reported by World Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 64.95% EPS growth.

