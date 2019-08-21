Robert Half International (RHI) to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019; MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) Has 1.25 Sentiment

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:RHI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Robert Half International Inc’s current price of $55.20 translates into 0.56% yield. Robert Half International Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 825,457 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – RHI Magnesita Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO REFINANCE EXISTING FACILITIES WITH A NEW EUR 305.6 MLN 5 YEAR TERM LOAN; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.75, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 25 active investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 20 cut down and sold equity positions in MFS Intermediate Income Trust. The active investment managers in our database now have: 43.25 million shares, up from 36.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding MFS Intermediate Income Trust in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 3 Reduced: 17 Increased: 11 New Position: 14.

1607 Capital Partners Llc holds 2.32% of its portfolio in MFS Intermediate Income Trust for 11.09 million shares. Sit Investment Associates Inc owns 13.01 million shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Penbrook Management Llc has 0.42% invested in the company for 105,660 shares. The Virginia-based Shaker Financial Services Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Ancora Advisors Llc, a Us-based fund reported 476,000 shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 236,566 shares traded or 0.07% up from the average. MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) has 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The company has market cap of $447.74 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in debt instruments.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.49 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.52 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International has $7200 highest and $6200 lowest target. $68’s average target is 23.19% above currents $55.2 stock price. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, July 24. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”.