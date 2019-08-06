Robert Half International (RHI) to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019; Last Week Quanta Services, Inc. (PWR) Analysts

Among 3 analysts covering Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Quanta Services has $4800 highest and $41 lowest target. $45.33’s average target is 38.79% above currents $32.66 stock price. Quanta Services had 7 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Friday, February 22. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $46 target. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. Citigroup maintained Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) rating on Friday, August 2. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $4800 target. See Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $47.0000 New Target: $48.0000 Maintain

01/06/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

16/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/03/2019 Broker: FBR Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $47 Maintain

22/02/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

21/02/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Buy New Target: $41 Maintain

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:RHI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Robert Half International Inc’s current price of $55.99 translates into 0.55% yield. Robert Half International Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 3.18% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $55.99. About 1.80M shares traded or 23.23% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS

The stock decreased 2.54% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $32.66. About 2.16 million shares traded or 56.36% up from the average. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 EIA, Part #GS0241. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 25/04/2018 – Quanta Successfully Completes Pilot Treatments in France; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Inova Diagnostics Incorporated- QUANTA-Lyser 240 IFA, Part #GS0242. The instrument is a fully automated, high-throughput,; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B; 30/03/2018 – Taiwan’s electronics makers face triple threat; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.07 TO $2.47; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.56, REV VIEW $10.08 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.55-Adj EPS $2.95; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER

Quanta Services, Inc. provides specialty contracting services to the electric power, and gas and oil industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.92 billion. The companyÂ’s Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment provides network solutions comprising design, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as other engineering and technical services. It has a 14.85 P/E ratio. It also provides emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure.

More notable recent Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Quanta Services (PWR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 55% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Quanta Services Inc (PWR) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.78 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 14.73 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advisors Lc reported 48,426 shares. Hl Ltd stated it has 76,740 shares. 520 were accumulated by Prelude Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Natixis holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 494,470 shares. Moreover, Argent Ltd Liability has 1.73% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 724,155 shares. Affinity Advsrs Ltd reported 55,167 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 343 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 6,895 shares. Moreover, State Street has 0.03% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 5.56M shares. Dnb Asset Management As has 78,227 shares. Moreover, Midas Mngmt has 1.29% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Foster & Motley reported 0.17% stake. Chicago Equity Limited Liability Corporation owns 114,240 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. 21,300 are owned by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta. Hightower Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 8,843 shares.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7200 target in Wednesday, July 24 report.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.96 million activity. The insider GENTZKOW PAUL F sold $4.96 million.