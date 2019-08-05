Robert Half International (RHI) to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019; Centerstate Bank (CSFL) Shorts Up By 5.65%

Robert Half International Inc (NYSE:RHI) is expected to pay $0.31 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:RHI) shareholders before Aug 22, 2019 will receive the $0.31 dividend. Robert Half International Inc’s current price of $57.83 translates into 0.54% yield. Robert Half International Inc’s dividend has Aug 23, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.10% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $57.83. About 1.28M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES

Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) had an increase of 5.65% in short interest. CSFL’s SI was 2.88 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 5.65% from 2.73 million shares previously. With 615,100 avg volume, 5 days are for Centerstate Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL)’s short sellers to cover CSFL’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.87. About 604,368 shares traded or 13.12% up from the average. CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) has declined 13.73% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CSFL News: 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK TO BUY CHARTERBANK; 10/04/2018 – CenterState Bank Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE SAYS COMBINED FIRM WILL HAVE TOTAL ASSETS $12B; 24/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK CORP – IMMEDIATELY UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, CHARTERBANK WILL MERGE WITH AND INTO CENTERSTATE BANK, N.A; 25/04/2018 – KBRA Comments on CenterState Bank Corporation’s Acquisition of Charter Financial Corporation; 22/03/2018 – CenterState Bank at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 05/04/2018 – CENTERSTATE BANK-AMENDMENT OF CERTAIN LOAN AGREEMENT DATED AS OF APRIL 8, 2015 TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT TO APRIL 1, 2021; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into Charter Financial Corporation in Connection with the Sale of the Company to CenterState Bank Corporation — CHFN; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group Buys 2.1% of CenterState Bank; 25/04/2018 – WEISSLAW LLP Investigates Charter Financial Corp. Acquisition

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold CenterState Bank Corporation shares while 61 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 76.23 million shares or 6.76% more from 71.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo And Co Mn accumulated 0% or 663,150 shares. Continental Llc holds 67,965 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Salem Inv Counselors holds 658 shares. Moreover, Ota Financial Group Lp has 2.78% invested in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Minerva Lc stated it has 103,077 shares. Cutter & Brokerage invested in 8,600 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Susquehanna International Gp Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 134,442 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp reported 0% stake. Gp accumulated 58,459 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Parametric Associate Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL). Vanguard Group owns 9.03M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Macquarie Group Inc reported 2.35M shares stake. Virtu Finance Limited Company holds 0.04% or 33,153 shares. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd has invested 0.7% in CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL).

More notable recent CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What CenterState Bank Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CSFL) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Centerstate Banks Inc (CSFL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Announcing: CenterState Bank (NASDAQ:CSFL) Stock Increased An Energizing 129% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about CenterState Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:CSFL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CenterState Bank Corporation (CSFL) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

CenterState Bank Corporation operates as the holding firm for CenterState Bank of Florida, N.A. that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries in Florida. The company has market cap of $2.99 billion. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. It also offers real estate loans to individuals and businesses for the purchase, improvement of, or investment in real estate; construction of single-family residential and commercial units; and development of single-family residential building lots.

Among 2 analysts covering Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Robert Half International had 4 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Wednesday, July 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Nomura maintained Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $7200 target.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. The insider GENTZKOW PAUL F sold $4.96 million.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.86 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 15.21 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protiviti Fosters Its Culture of Innovation with Opening of Innovation Sites in New York and Chicago – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap holds 35,576 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Moreover, Grassi Inv has 0.25% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 25,500 shares. Adage Ptnrs Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Pinebridge Invests L P accumulated 61,672 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management accumulated 7,822 shares. 4,284 were reported by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 5,997 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares reported 11,517 shares. Fifth Third Savings Bank accumulated 0% or 661 shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors owns 0.82% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 51,500 shares. Signaturefd Lc holds 0% or 324 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Meritage Port holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 58,959 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 0% or 78 shares in its portfolio.