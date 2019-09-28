Robert Half International (RHI) Stock Price Declined While Meritage Portfolio Management Has Lifted Its Stake; Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Holder Aqr Capital Management Decreased Position by $48.58 Million

Aqr Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) by 46.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aqr Capital Management Llc sold 823,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.95% . The hedge fund held 945,441 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $55.87M, down from 1.77M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aqr Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Las Vegas Sands Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 16.44M shares traded or 312.26% up from the average. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS – ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH WIND CREEK HOSPITALITY WILL BUY SANDS BETHLEHEM PROPERTY IN PENNSYLVANIA; 07/05/2018 – Sands China Team Member Wins Las Vegas Sands’ Global Citizenship Award; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 08/03/2018 – FITCH: LAS VEGAS SANDS’ RTGS UNAFFECTED BY SANDS BETHLEHEM SALE; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Sands China Earns ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 05/04/2018 – Japan advances casino resort bill but more delays seen likely; 27/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS SAYS CO, UNIT, AMONG OTHERS ENTERED INTO FIFTH AMENDMENT TO EXISTING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING

Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 18.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meritage Portfolio Management bought 10,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 69,814 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, up from 58,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $54.62. About 921,259 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS FASTER REALIZATION OF SYNERGIES BY ONE YEAR: EUR 40 MLN IN 2018 AND BALANCE OF EUR 70 MLN IN 2019; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Sterling Capital Management Llc reported 0.01% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 0.32% or 684,237 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 22,848 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Bbt Cap Management Ltd Company holds 14,168 shares. Natixis accumulated 589,881 shares. Andra Ap invested in 0.23% or 137,600 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 66,285 shares. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp holds 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 36,356 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 27,587 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 5,224 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Management has invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Johnson Investment Counsel invested in 0.01% or 4,430 shares. Lingohr & Partner Asset Gmbh reported 0.78% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Amp Capital Investors holds 146,008 shares.

Meritage Portfolio Management, which manages about $1.31B and $981.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Host Hotels And Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 60,920 shares to 192,030 shares, valued at $3.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,090 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,329 shares, and cut its stake in Northern Trust Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold LVS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 264.75 million shares or 1.00% less from 267.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 127,600 were accumulated by Hennessy. 32,465 are owned by Creative Planning. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity, California-based fund reported 170,767 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation holds 217,900 shares. Primecap Ca reported 857,300 shares stake. Nokota Lp has 0.65% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). 10,298 were accumulated by Hm Payson. Fincl Services invested in 991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.38% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 438 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc holds 29,287 shares. Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Com Delaware holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 197,946 shares. Pggm reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 78,885 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 4.01 million shares.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $600.44M for 18.30 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.