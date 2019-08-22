Robert Half International (RHI) Shareholder Dubuque Bank & Trust Company Has Lowered Position by $1.06 Million as Shares Declined; Holder Palestra Capital Management Has Increased Take (TTWO) Stake

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company decreased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 91.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company sold 16,240 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 1,560 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102,000, down from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $55.22. About 638,766 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV – NEW TERM LOAN REPLACES EXISTING EUR 477.2 MLN SYNDICATED TERM AND REVOLVING LOAN AGREEMENT FROM JULY 2017; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation

Palestra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 15316.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Palestra Capital Management Llc bought 964,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The hedge fund held 971,225 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.66 million, up from 6,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Palestra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $134.21. About 1.90M shares traded or 30.45% up from the average. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Take-Two; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Rev $450.3M; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY TOTAL NET BOOKINGS $411.4 MLN VS $407.1 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees 1Q Net Bookings $215M-$265M; 29/03/2018 – Global Digital Games Market 2014-2017 & 2017-2022: Market is Expected to Reach $272 Billion – Major Companies are Activision Blizzard, EA, Take-Two Interactive and Ubisoft – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 18/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Board Size Increases to 7 Members From 6; 20/04/2018 – ITALY PRESIDENT TO TAKE TWO DAYS BEFORE NEXT MOVE: ANSA; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Macy’s goes for two quarters of sales growth in a row

Palestra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $755.46 million and $3.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 219,670 shares to 785,285 shares, valued at $72.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT) by 77,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 752,790 shares, and cut its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0.07% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Davenport Limited Com has invested 0.52% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Daiwa Secs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 5,539 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 19,726 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Sfe Counsel stated it has 36,116 shares or 1.54% of all its holdings. Kentucky Retirement invested 0.05% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.04% or 36,203 shares. Miracle Mile Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.4% or 52,696 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 19,300 shares. Palestra Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 3% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Kistler owns 465 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The accumulated 0.01% or 117,895 shares. Prelude Cap Limited Liability holds 0.03% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) or 6,046 shares. Sun Life has 0% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 193 shares.

More notable recent Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Take-Two Interactive Does More With Less – Nasdaq” on June 30, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: TEVA, TTWO, BYND – Investorplace.com” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: EQIX, GPS, TTWO – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Got Next! NBA® 2K Partners with #1 NBA Draft Pick Zion Williamson – Business Wire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Mattel (MAT) Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q2, Stock Up – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 6,456 shares. 6.67M were reported by Aqr Capital Mngmt Llc. Qs Invsts stated it has 107,251 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 1.09 million shares. Swedbank holds 1.55M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 33,100 shares. 155,924 are owned by Freestone Capital Holding Ltd. Moreover, Fmr Limited has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Citadel Advsr Llc reported 227,326 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 53,282 shares in its portfolio. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 34,600 shares. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 579,230 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 16,988 shares. Guggenheim has 0.13% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). State Street has 5.56 million shares.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $619.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 12,651 shares to 159,733 shares, valued at $11.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY).

Analysts await Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. RHI’s profit will be $118.74M for 13.67 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.98 actual EPS reported by Robert Half International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.06% EPS growth.