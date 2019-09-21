Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Midas Management Has Raised Its Holding by $456,000 as Stock Price Declined; Magna Intl (MGA) Stock Price Declined While Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Trimmed Position

Midas Management Corp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 17.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 54,500 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.11M, up from 46,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 1.39M shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q REV. $1.40B, EST. $1.36B; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 28/05/2018 – Online Recruitment Market in the US 2018-2022 – Key Vendors are CareerBuilder, College Recruiter, Indeed (Recruit Holdings), Linkedln, Monster & Robert Half International – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – Protiviti Named to Fortune’s 2018 Best Workplaces in Consulting and Professional Services List; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Magna Intl Inc (MGA) by 86.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc sold 850,503 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.89% . The institutional investor held 133,251 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.63 million, down from 983,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc who had been investing in Magna Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $52.8. About 505,708 shares traded. Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) has declined 16.18% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MGA News: 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CFO: ABOVE-MARKET GROWTH EXPECTED THROUGH 2020; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Year Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 19/04/2018 – Magna International opens a new plant in Mexico; 14/03/2018 – Magna and Lyft Announce a Multi-Yr Partnership to Develop and Manufacture Self-Driving Systems at Scale; 10/05/2018 – MAGNA CEO DON WALKER SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN TORONTO; 02/04/2018 – Magna Forms Joint Venture in China to Support Growing Composite Liftgate Market; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Raises 2018 View To Net $2.4B-Net $2.6B; 10/05/2018 – Magna International Had Seen 2018 Sales $39.3B-$41.5B; 11/05/2018 – MAGNA INTERNATIONAL INC MGA.N : CIBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $70 FROM $61; 11/05/2018 – Magna CEO Says Nafta Region Needs to Be Competitive With Asia (Video)

More notable recent Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Magna Posts 2018 Annual Report NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Magna Announces Outlook NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” published on January 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Magna International Inc. (MGA) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Magna Grows Seat Business With New Ohio Facility – GlobeNewswire” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Magna Announces Second Quarter Results NYSE:MGA – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.49 earnings per share, down 4.49% or $0.07 from last year’s $1.56 per share. MGA’s profit will be $467.60 million for 8.86 P/E if the $1.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by Magna International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.29% negative EPS growth.

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Llc, which manages about $14.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greif Inc (NYSE:GEF) by 41,900 shares to 58,400 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 27,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII).