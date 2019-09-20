Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Kepos Capital LP Has Lifted Its Stake by $1.84 Million; Textron (TXT) Stock Value Declined While Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Increased Stake by $33.49 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Textron Inc (TXT) by 182.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 631,915 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.73% . The institutional investor held 978,083 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.88M, up from 346,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Textron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $51.43. About 845,671 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – Textron profit soars, agrees to sell tools business to Emerson; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Textron Aviation Revenue $1B, Up 4%; 18/04/2018 – Emerson to Acquire Tools and Test Equipment Business from Textron to Create Leading Portfolio for the Pro; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON CEO: BUSINESS PLANE DEMAND UP ON TAX CUTS, UPGRADES; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS & TEST EQUIPMENT FROM TEXTRON FOR $810M; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 46C, EST. 48C; 18/04/2018 – Textron 1Q Segment Profit $279M; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP POLICY CHANGE COULD BOOST DRONE SALES TO SAUDI ARABIA, OTHER GULF ALLIES, MORE NATO MEMBERS; 25/04/2018 – Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kepos Capital Lp increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 246.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp bought 32,268 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The hedge fund held 45,380 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.59M, up from 13,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $54.63. About 1.06M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 08/05/2018 – RHI Magnesita 1Q Operating Ebita Soars on Higher Revenue, Savings; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half Employees Riding And Raising Funds For American Heart Association Through CycleNation; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $984.63 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 21,500 shares to 103,500 shares, valued at $13.48M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Trinity Merger Corp by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in New Relic Inc.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $9.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 415,662 shares to 399,184 shares, valued at $107.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 80,837 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,912 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).