Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Foster & Motley Increased Its Holding by $457,665; As Plantronics New (PLT) Market Value Declined, Coldstream Capital Management Lifted Its Holding by $328,670

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) by 63.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 18,073 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.18M, up from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 508,864 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 08/03/2018 Julia Coronado Joins Protiviti Advisory Board; 16/04/2018 – Protiviti Cybersecurity Lab Tests and Analysis Reveal Companies’ IT Systems Still Vulnerable to Exploits and Digital Treachery; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS

Coldstream Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (PLT) by 41.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc bought 7,145 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.88% . The hedge fund held 24,501 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 17,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Plantronics Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.08B market cap company. The stock increased 3.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 716,043 shares traded or 42.76% up from the average. Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) has declined 44.18% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – PLANTRONICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 66C TO 78C; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to buy video conferencing gear maker Polycom for $2 bln; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS REAFFIRMS FINL OUTLOOK; 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S: POLYCOM’S ACQUISITION BY PLANTRONICS CREDIT POSITIVE; 10/05/2018 – Plantronics Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Buy Polycom In Deal Valued At $2 Billion, Including Debt — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – S&P REVISES PLANTRONICS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – REAFFIRMING ITS FINANCIAL OUTLOOK PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED IN ITS THIRD FISCAL QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE DATED JANUARY 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics To Acquire Polycom For $2 Billion; 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Sees 1Q EPS 29c-EPS 41c

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 59,874 shares to 227,201 shares, valued at $18.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 6,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,935 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VUG).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $73,545 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold PLT shares while 54 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 30.70 million shares or 1.52% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Trellus Mgmt Limited Com has 2.86% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). 1492 Limited Liability Corp holds 59,166 shares. 10,000 are held by Gabelli Funds. Systematic Fincl Mgmt Lp stated it has 3,095 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research holds 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) or 5,180 shares. First Manhattan Communication invested in 8 shares. Retirement Of Alabama, a Alabama-based fund reported 42,647 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT). Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc invested in 0.01% or 19,323 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Ltd Company owns 0.28% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) for 151,257 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 0.26% or 1.04M shares. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.03% or 127,753 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager Lp stated it has 10,927 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Gam Holdg Ag has 0.01% invested in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT).

