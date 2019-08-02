Robert Half International (RHI) Holder Dnb Asset Management As Raised Position by $890.59 Million; As U S G (USG) Stock Were Volatile, Barnett & Company Lowered Its Stake

Dnb Asset Management As increased its stake in Robert Half International Inc (RHI) by 21.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dnb Asset Management As bought 13,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 78,227 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 billion, up from 64,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dnb Asset Management As who had been investing in Robert Half International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $57.94. About 996,746 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – ON APRIL 6, PLAINTIFF SHARI DORFF FILED COMPLAINT AGAINST CO IN SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA; 13/03/2018 – Protiviti’s Addie Nickle and Jenna Fitzsimmons Named as ‘Rising Stars’ by Consulting Magazine; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 22/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – INITIAL COST OF EURIBOR (NO FLOOR) + 75BPS; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 23/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA RHIM.L : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH EQUAL-WEIGHT RATING; 4950P TARGET PRICE; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS

Barnett & Company Inc decreased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 95.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barnett & Company Inc sold 22,172 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43,000, down from 23,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barnett & Company Inc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 02/04/2018 – COMSTOCK RESOURCES – ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK l, LLC; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway Says Knauf Made $5.9 Billion Offer for USG; 26/03/2018 – USG Board: Offer ‘Not in Best Interests of All USG’s Shareholders’; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 25/04/2018 – USG 1Q Net $37M; 13/04/2018 – USG BOARD SAYS IT `WILL NOT YIELD TO THIS PRESSURE’; 26/04/2018 – USG FILES INVESTOR PRESENTATION-SENDS LETTER TO STOCKHOLDERS; 30/04/2018 – ISS Indicates That USG Should Consider the Publicly Stated Views of Its Holders; 17/04/2018 – Knauf Files Investor Presentation; 26/03/2018 – Berkshire-Backed USG Rejects Knauf’s $5.9 Billion Takeover Offer

Dnb Asset Management As, which manages about $8774.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 2,465 shares to 16,877 shares, valued at $2.30 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 7,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,462 shares, and cut its stake in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold RHI shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parametric Port owns 723,346 shares. Partners Ltd Liability invested 0.47% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Essex Mgmt invested 0% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Csat Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 579 shares. Principal Financial holds 0.01% or 181,449 shares. Invesco invested 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 67,657 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldgs holds 0.03% or 487,516 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 6,895 shares. Millennium Limited holds 780,963 shares. Legal General Grp Public Ltd Company reported 789,956 shares. Prudential owns 209,597 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Axa has 0.06% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 240,200 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Ny reported 117,775 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 705,507 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. London Of Virginia reported 2.28M shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Limited Co reported 89,910 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Llp stated it has 26,745 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt invested 0.04% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 66,575 shares. Legal General Gru Public Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 69,079 shares. Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Net has 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 303 shares. Kwmg Ltd Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 850 shares. Havens Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 66,000 shares or 2.77% of its portfolio. Northern Corporation reported 428,817 shares. 1.63M are owned by Goldman Sachs Gru Inc. Harris Associate LP has invested 0.13% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0.01% or 363,833 shares. 1,000 are owned by Barnett And Communications. Moreover, Kellner Ltd has 1.2% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).