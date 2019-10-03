Robert Half International Inc. (RHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and 51job Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International Inc. 55 2.15 112.15M 3.82 15.81 51job Inc. 70 55.00 27.34M 3.35 23.17

Table 1 highlights Robert Half International Inc. and 51job Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. 51job Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Robert Half International Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Robert Half International Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than 51job Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Robert Half International Inc. and 51job Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International Inc. 205,064,911.32% 39.8% 21.5% 51job Inc. 38,829,711.69% 21.2% 12.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Robert Half International Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, 51job Inc. has a 1.53 beta which is 53.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Robert Half International Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, 51job Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 2.2 Quick Ratio. 51job Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Robert Half International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Robert Half International Inc. and 51job Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 51job Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Robert Half International Inc.’s upside potential is 26.32% at a $68 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.78% of Robert Half International Inc. shares and 50.8% of 51job Inc. shares. Insiders owned 2.8% of Robert Half International Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.6% of 51job Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61% 51job Inc. -6.14% 0.61% -16.7% 16.28% -13.53% 24.2%

For the past year Robert Half International Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than 51job Inc.

Summary

Robert Half International Inc. beats 51job Inc. on 8 of the 14 factors.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

51job, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides recruitment advertising services, including online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, and 51jingying.com; and print advertising services through 51job Weekly, a city-specific recruitment advertising publication. It also offers other human resource related services, such as business process outsourcing that consist of social insurance and benefits processing, regulatory compliance with local governmental employment regulations, and payroll processing; and conducts training seminars in business management, leadership, sales and marketing, human resource, negotiation skills, financial planning and analysis, public administration, manufacturing, secretarial, and other skills. In addition, the company provides campus recruitment services to corporations that seek to recruit college and university students; and executive search and placement services to employers seeking to fill mid-level professional, managerial, and junior executive positions. Further, it offers professional assessment tools that assist human resource departments in evaluating capabilities and dispositions of job candidates and existing employees; provides talent assessment services; conducts general and customized surveys on salary, employee retention, and other human resource related topics; organizes and hosts annual human resource conferences and events; and offers hiring and support services to employers on select recruitment projects. The company serves multinational corporations, large national Chinese corporations, and local Chinese enterprises. It provides its services through sales offices, and a national sales and customer service call center in Wuhan. 51job, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.