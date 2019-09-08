Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) Contrasting side by side

Since Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:STAF) are part of the Staffing & Outsourcing Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International Inc. 60 1.04 N/A 3.82 15.81 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 2 0.04 N/A -1.29 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Robert Half International Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Robert Half International Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 39.8% 21.5% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0.00% 697.6% -6.4%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta indicates that Robert Half International Inc. is 32.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a 1.57 beta which is 57.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Robert Half International Inc. is 1.7 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. Robert Half International Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Robert Half International Inc. and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 27.32% for Robert Half International Inc. with consensus target price of $68.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97.78% of Robert Half International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 17.4% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Robert Half International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 2.8%. Insiders Competitively, held 5% of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61% Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. -1.84% -1.74% -11.6% -29.2% -33.33% 4.58%

For the past year Robert Half International Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Summary

Robert Half International Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc., a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology (IT), engineering, administration, and light industrial disciplines. The company, through its subsidiaries, offers professional services in fields of risk management, financial, internal audit, and IT solutions; temporary, contract, and permanent qualified professionals to various banking, financial, and commercial clients; and IT staffing support to companies in the governmental, commercial, and educational sectors, as well as professionals to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors. The company was formerly known as Golden Fork Corporation and changed its name to Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. in April 2012. Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.