Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) and BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Comparing side by side

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Staffing & Outsourcing Services. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robert Half International Inc. 59 1.10 N/A 3.82 15.81 BG Staffing Inc. 20 0.69 N/A 1.74 9.54

In table 1 we can see Robert Half International Inc. and BG Staffing Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. BG Staffing Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Robert Half International Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Robert Half International Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of BG Staffing Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) and BG Staffing Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 39.8% 21.5% BG Staffing Inc. 0.00% 27.7% 16.9%

Risk and Volatility

A 1.32 beta means Robert Half International Inc.’s volatility is 32.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. BG Staffing Inc. has a 0.89 beta and it is 11.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Robert Half International Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, BG Staffing Inc. has 2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. BG Staffing Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Robert Half International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Robert Half International Inc. and BG Staffing Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Robert Half International Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 BG Staffing Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Robert Half International Inc. has a 23.03% upside potential and a consensus price target of $68.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Robert Half International Inc. and BG Staffing Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 97.78% and 44.4%. 2.8% are Robert Half International Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 12.78% of BG Staffing Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Robert Half International Inc. -3.67% 5.93% -0.79% -7.33% -19.65% 5.61% BG Staffing Inc. -10.69% -9.33% -27.9% -32.11% -37.26% -19.52%

For the past year Robert Half International Inc. had bullish trend while BG Staffing Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 11 factors Robert Half International Inc. beats BG Staffing Inc.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

BG Staffing, Inc. provides temporary staffing services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Multifamily, Professional, and Commercial. The Multifamily segment offers temporary front office and maintenance personnel to the multifamily housing industry. The Professional segment provides skilled temporary workers with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management, and other information technology (IT) staffing skills for IT customer projects, as well as offers finance, accounting, and related support personnel. The Commercial segment offers temporary workers for various skilled and unskilled positions primarily to manufacturing, distribution, logistics, and call center customers. The company was formerly known as LTN Staffing, LLC and changed its name to BG Staffing, Inc. in November 2013. BG Staffing, Inc. is headquartered in Plano, Texas.