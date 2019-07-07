Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Analysts See $0.98 EPS; Riverview Bancorp (RVSB) Shorts Up By 1.24%

Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB) had an increase of 1.24% in short interest. RVSB’s SI was 98,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.24% from 97,100 shares previously. With 23,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB)’s short sellers to cover RVSB’s short positions. The SI to Riverview Bancorp Inc’s float is 0.5%. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.5. About 23,005 shares traded. Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) has declined 10.02% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RVSB News: 09/03/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Reports 2017 Financial Results; 14/03/2018 – Michigan PSC: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview; 04/05/2018 – RIVERVIEW RUBBER ESTATES BHD RVWL.KL – ANNOUNCES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 0.04 RGT (4 SEN) PER ORDINARY SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Riverview Financial 1Q EPS 31c; 07/03/2018 Riverview Promotes Steven Plambeck to Chief Lending Officer; 21/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RIVE); 25/05/2018 – Riverview Financial Corporation Declares Cash Dividend For The Second Quarter Of 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Riverview Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RVSB); 15/05/2018 – Domtar Corporation & Nonprofit Partner, First Book, Give Grant for New Books to Riverview Elementary in Fort Mill, SC; 14/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Secretary of State Mobile Office makes twice-annual visit to city of Riverview

Analysts expect Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) to report $0.98 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 10.11% from last quarter’s $0.89 EPS. RHI’s profit would be $116.19M giving it 14.77 P/E if the $0.98 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, Robert Half International Inc.’s analysts see 5.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.91. About 1.17M shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 10.87% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 09/04/2018 – Robert Half Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 23/05/2018 – Companies Share Their Digital Transformation Journeys in New Edition of Protiviti’s “Internal Auditing Around the World”; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protiviti and ISACA; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA OF EUR 304.1 MLN, UP 39%; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q ADJ EPS 80C; 07/05/2018 – Protiviti’s Michael Brauneis Named a Top 25 Consultant by Consulting Magazine; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF 1Q OPER INCOME $134.4M, EST. $126.3M; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – PRICE INCREASES PROMOTED STRONG DEVELOPMENT IN REVENUES, MORE THAN OFFSETTING HIGHER RAW MATERIAL INPUT COSTS

More notable recent Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Riverview Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:RVSB) 120% Share Price Increase Well Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Riverview Bancorp Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend Nasdaq:RVSB – GlobeNewswire” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: SBR, RPM, AZZ, ALG, RVSB – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Riverview Bancorp Inc (RVSB) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on March 31, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PIRS)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 6 investors sold Riverview Bancorp, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 13.91 million shares or 0.03% more from 13.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com owns 0.04% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 98,321 shares. Citigroup reported 5,237 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 13,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 38,134 shares. Century reported 0% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 32,572 shares. Bessemer Gru holds 0% or 46,000 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 2.39M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 0.02% in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Mai Management invested in 31,435 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation reported 0% of its portfolio in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 98,560 shares. Spark Investment Mngmt Llc owns 17,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) for 332,814 shares. National Bank Of America De, North Carolina-based fund reported 241,114 shares.

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services in the United States. The company has market cap of $192.29 million. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It has a 11.18 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial business, commercial real estate, other real estate mortgage, and real estate construction loans; and consumer loans, such as one-to-four family mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, land loans, and other secured and unsecured consumer loans.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.87 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 15.56 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.96 million activity. GENTZKOW PAUL F sold $4.96M worth of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) on Wednesday, February 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold Robert Half International Inc. shares while 138 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 110.52 million shares or 1.95% more from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Prns Ltd Company owns 114,240 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 5,401 shares in its portfolio. Cwh Management accumulated 0.15% or 5,450 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.08% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). First National Bank Of Omaha owns 6,014 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 219,614 are held by Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 1.04 million shares. Raymond James And Assocs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.2% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 32,079 shares. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 0.02% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Asset Management One Communications Limited stated it has 80,174 shares. Denali Limited Liability Co holds 1.47% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 150,900 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Oaktree Capital Group LLC (OAK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Robert Half Recognized For Top Veteran-Friendly Programs – PRNewswire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Protiviti CEO Joseph Tarantino and Executive Vice President Brian Christensen Named to the 2019 NACD Directorship 100 List – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.