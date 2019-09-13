Robert Ellin Paid for $16611 Worth of NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) Stock; The Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Among 2 analysts covering The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:DSGX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock has $46 highest and $4300 lowest target. $44.50’s average target is 12.01% above currents $39.73 stock price. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. – Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since June 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. TD Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. See The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Wolfe Research Rating: Outperform New Target: $43.0000 Initiates Coverage On

02/07/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight Initiates Coverage On

11/06/2019 Broker: TD Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

More notable recent The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Descartes Systems (DSGX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: CLDR,DSGX,DSG.TO,QTT – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Descartes Acquires BestTransport Nasdaq:DSGX – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Descartes Announces Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for September 4, 2019 : PANW, CPRT, MDB, SMAR, VRNT, DSGX, CLDR, PVTL, AVAV, REVG, HOME, PRCP – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.35 billion. The companyÂ’s network solutions offer regulatory compliance and customs filing; route and resource planning, execution, and monitoring; access and leverage global trade and restricted party data; inventory and asset visibility; rate and transportation management; and warehouse operation services, as well as connects people to their trading partners and enable business document exchange. It has a 99.32 P/E ratio. The Company’s Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications.

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $39.73. About 66,536 shares traded. The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) has risen 14.15% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DSGX News: 30/05/2018 – DESCARTES 1Q EPS 9C; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q Rev $67M; 08/03/2018 – Descartes Showcases Logistics Technology Platform Innovations at Global User and Partner Conference; 30/05/2018 – Descartes Systems 1Q EPS 9c; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 06/03/2018 – DESCARTES SYSTEMS GROUP INC DSG.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$43 FROM C$42; 08/05/2018 – Vigilant Enhances Global Trade Compliance Managed Services with Content Solutions from Descartes; 07/03/2018 – Record Attendance at Descartes’ 13th Annual Global User and Partner Conference; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys 1.5% Position in Descartes Systems; 05/03/2018 – DESCARTES 4Q EPS 9C

More notable recent NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “NTN Buzztime, Inc. and Spendgo, Inc. Launch Kiosk Tablets to Enable Digital Marketing and Loyalty Platform – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “NTN Announces Board Transition – PRNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Buzztime Secures a Follow-on Contract for $3 Million to Deliver Custom Hardware and Software Solutions to Leading Correctional Facility Technology Provider – PRNewswire” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NTN Buzztime, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “NTN Buzztime, Inc. Signs Extension for 64 Buffalo Wild Wing Franchisee-Owned Restaurants – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “NTN Buzztime, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Ntn Buzztime Inc major shareholder and an insider Robert Ellin recently invested in 6,800 company shares worth $16,611 at an avg. market stock price per share of $2.4. Robert Ellin now has rights to 10.34% of the company’s market capitalization with ownership of 306,256 shares.

NTN Buzztime, Inc. provides interactive entertainment and dining technology to bars and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $6.75 million. It licenses its customizable solution that offers trivia, cards, sports and single player games, and nationwide competitions, as well as self-service dining features, including menus, touchscreen ordering, and secure payment to its guests. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers Buzztime Entertainment On Demand , a tablet platform.