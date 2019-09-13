Robecosam Ag Upped Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $1.44 Million as Stock Rose; Lennar (LEN) Shareholder Sound Shore Management Increased Holding

Sound Shore Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corporation (LEN) by 2.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sound Shore Management Inc bought 55,584 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 2.67 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $129.57M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.15. About 613,748 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – Lennar: On Track to Meet $365M Synergy Target in 2019; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Amazon wants shoppers to try Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names New CEO And CFO As Part Of Leadership Reshuffle — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED ADVISERS FOR STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES THAT MAY BE AVAILABLE REGARDING UNIT RIALTO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q NEW ORDERS +30%, EST. +18.9%; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 230,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.88 million, up from 219,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.93. About 5.75 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/05/2018 – Disabled Gamers Get a New Controller From Microsoft; 26/03/2018 – Microsoft surge puts it on track for best day since 2015; 29/04/2018 – Even the most successful people have their limits, including billionaire philanthropist and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft adds 315 megawatts of new solar power in Virginia in largest corporate solar agreement in the United States; 25/04/2018 – Bill Gates used to memorize the license plates of Microsoft employees to keep tabs on them; 12/03/2018 – WANdisco Approved to Sell Data Platform in Microsoft Bundle; 07/05/2018 – Read CNBC’s full interview with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella; 22/05/2018 – Blue Prism to Collaborate with Microsoft to Strategically Provide Access to Al Technology; 12/03/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – ANNOUNCED THAT ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.42 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 69,081 shares to 77,119 shares, valued at $8.89 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 8,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 362,158 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.24 in 2019Q1.