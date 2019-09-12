Robecosam Ag Stake in Tyson Foods (TSN) Has Decreased by $346,415; Rockwell Automation (ROK) Shareholder Hemenway Trust Company Has Lifted Its Stake by $658,683 as Stock Declined

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (TSN) by 22.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 4,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 14,856 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 19,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Tyson Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $82.32. About 2.17 million shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 35.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Prepard Foods Adjusted Operating Margin About 11%; 08/05/2018 – Marfrig-Owned Chicken Nugget Company Keystone Gets Deal Interest From Tyson, Others — Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures About $1.3B; 20/03/2018 – TYSON FOODS – ON MARCH 14, ENTERED INTO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH AMENDED & RESTATED CO’S EXISTING AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF MAY 12, 2017; 04/04/2018 – MIZUHO SECURITIES ANALYST JEREMY SCOTT SAYS SIGNIFICANT DROP IN SOYBEAN PRICES WOULD BE A BOOST FOR U.S. MEAT COMPANIES AS THEY CAN ABSORB THOSE LOWER COSTS; 07/05/2018 – TYSON: `HATCHABILITY’ HAS BEEN A CHALLENGE IN CHICKEN SEGMENT; 15/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Builds on its Commitment to Sustainability Through Acquisition of American Proteins and AMPRO Products Assets; 16/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS CEO SAYS 2019 TO BE `ANOTHER GROWTH YEAR’; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Foods Sees FY18 Pork Segment Adjusted Operating Margin About 8%; 05/04/2018 – MintHealth Appoints Tyson McDowell as Chief Technology Officer

Hemenway Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Rockwell Automation (ROK) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc bought 4,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% . The institutional investor held 67,078 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.99 million, up from 63,037 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Automation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $163.78. About 869,940 shares traded. Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) has declined 12.02% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ROK News: 25/04/2018 – Rockwell Automation 2Q Net $227.4M; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.70 TO $8.00; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 20/03/2018 – TenLinks: Rockwell Automation Releases ThinManager v10.0; 14/05/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP ROCK.PS – QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO EQUITY HOLDERS OF ROCKWELL LAND CORP 620 MLN PESOS VS 516 MLN PESOS; 08/03/2018 Norman Rockwell’s Vision of F.D.R.’s Four Freedoms; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC ROK.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 3.5 TO 6.5 PCT; 25/04/2018 – ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INCREASING FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EPS VIEW; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 23/04/2018 – EON: Rockwell Automation Simplifies Analytics for Industrial Productivity

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold ROK shares while 203 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 77.53 million shares or 4.23% less from 80.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Fincl has 0.03% invested in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Franklin holds 0.13% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) or 1.51M shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh accumulated 82,284 shares. United Kingdom-based Investec Asset Limited has invested 0.14% in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated accumulated 0.19% or 4,092 shares. Mufg Americas reported 0.21% stake. Fort Lp accumulated 13,733 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK). Manchester Ltd Llc owns 550 shares. Kwmg Lc stated it has 15,250 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Guardian Life Insur Of America holds 0.01% or 352 shares. Cwm Lc has 2,057 shares. Chatham owns 1,960 shares. 256,500 are owned by Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp. Peapack Gladstone Finance holds 33,072 shares.

More notable recent Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “The Key Takeaway From Siemens’ Earnings – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What’s in Store for Rockwell Automation (ROK) Q3 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Rockwell Automation to Present at 7th Annual Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference – Business Wire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Illinois Tool Works Is Worth Buying – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cummins’s Guidance Raises Red Flags for Caterpillar – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $647.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 6,839 shares to 139,366 shares, valued at $16.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) by 4,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,435 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard (NYSE:MA).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 227,500 shares to 737,500 shares, valued at $55.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Livent Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 43 investors sold TSN shares while 219 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 166 raised stakes. 245.05 million shares or 0.21% less from 245.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hexavest holds 639,820 shares. Verity Asset Mgmt holds 3,217 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Fca Tx reported 21,219 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd owns 10,837 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase & has 0.01% invested in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Wright Investors Ser invested in 0.23% or 7,517 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) for 35,850 shares. Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab reported 579,597 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 98,000 shares. Scotia Capital stated it has 0.01% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). The Colorado-based Centurylink Invest Management Company has invested 0.52% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Stephens Ar invested in 0.11% or 59,136 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Inc accumulated 63,491 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Intact Invest Mgmt reported 0.08% in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN). Regions Fincl holds 0.01% or 13,613 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $1.66 earnings per share, up 5.06% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TSN’s profit will be $605.38 million for 12.40 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Tyson Foods, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.93% EPS growth.