Robecosam Ag Stake in South Jersey Inds (SJI) Boosted by $320,000; As Analog Devices (ADI) Stock Price Rose, Paloma Partners Management Company Has Lifted Stake by $8.72 Million

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (SJI) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 440,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 430,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in South Jersey Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.12B market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $33.73. About 787,859 shares traded or 36.41% up from the average. South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) has risen 2.16% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical SJI News: 27/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES – ON APRIL 25, CO ENTERED NOTE PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR ISSUANCE BY CO OF $250 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES; 14/05/2018 – REG-South Jersey Industries Declares Quarterly Dividend; 29/05/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds South Jersey Industries; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC – REAFFIRMING 2018 ECONOMIC EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $1.57 TO $1.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 07/05/2018 – South Jersey Industries 1Q EPS $1.40; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS ’18 ECONOMIC EARNINGS VIEW; 20/04/2018 – DJ South Jersey Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SJI); 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES INC SJI.N – COMPANY EXPECTS TO ENTER INTO A FORWARD SALE AGREEMENT WITH AN AFFILIATE OF BOFA MERRILL LYNCH; 07/05/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES 1Q ECONOMIC EPS $1.26, EST. 93C; 17/04/2018 – SOUTH JERSEY INDUSTRIES TO OFFER UP TO $325M OF SHRS

Paloma Partners Management Company increased its stake in Analog Devices (ADI) by 1234.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paloma Partners Management Company bought 83,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,784 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 6,729 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paloma Partners Management Company who had been investing in Analog Devices for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $112.87. About 1.82M shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 14.94% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Paloma Partners Management Company, which manages about $4.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Ozk by 66,859 shares to 121,213 shares, valued at $3.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) by 876,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 229,122 shares, and cut its stake in Interxion Holding Nv (NYSE:INXN).

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $934,671 activity. Henderson Gregory N. sold 5,003 shares worth $420,402.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Reilly Financial Advsrs Lc has 0.01% invested in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Novare Cap Management Lc has 51,197 shares for 0.84% of their portfolio. Citadel Limited Liability Company invested in 0.12% or 2.38 million shares. Pinebridge Invs L P, a New York-based fund reported 95,876 shares. Tirschwell Loewy holds 4.68% or 324,896 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 137,315 shares. Oakworth holds 0.07% or 3,361 shares. Texas Comml Bank Incorporated Tx accumulated 3,290 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Banking reported 287,241 shares stake. Fort Washington Invest Advisors Oh holds 0.05% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) or 39,885 shares. Pnc Financial Inc has 158,981 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley stated it has 2.16 million shares. Columbus Circle Investors has 367,649 shares for 0.99% of their portfolio. Cap holds 0.32% or 7.03 million shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 0.12% or 14,482 shares.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,465 shares to 75,987 shares, valued at $18.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silicon Laboratories Inc (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 40,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 325,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.61 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold SJI shares while 46 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 74.50 million shares or 4.64% more from 71.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance New York stated it has 1,234 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). 31,684 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 82,959 shares. Diamond Hill Capital Mngmt holds 434,654 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Symons Cap Management has invested 0.15% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Salem Invest Counselors reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 720 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.01% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) or 13,624 shares. 727,928 are held by Kennedy Cap. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Luminus Mngmt has invested 0.14% in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Geode Cap Management Ltd Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI). Phocas Financial reported 238,048 shares. Pnc Finance Group Incorporated owns 0.01% invested in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) for 189,426 shares.