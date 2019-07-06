Robecosam Ag Raised Ugi New (UGI) Position by $3.30 Million; Shares Rose; Burns J W & Co Holds Stake in Boeing Co (BA)

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Ugi Corp New (UGI) by 19.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 365,000 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.23M, up from 305,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Ugi Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $52.9. About 901,531 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 22/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – UGI ENERGY SERVICES ANNOUNCES NEW MARCELLUS SHALE DEVELOPMENT PROJECT; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Reminds UGI Electric Customers of April 13 Registration Deadline to Testify via Phone at Upcoming “Smart; 22/05/2018 – UGI Energy Services Announces New Marcellus Shale Development Gas Project; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 24/04/2018 – UGI Raises Dividend to 26c; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 12/03/2018 – UGI Corp. – Undisclosed SEC investigation again confirmed – 6th time since Oct-2012. (published 30-Jan); 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 16/05/2018 – UGI at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 21

Burns J W & Co Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 36.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burns J W & Co Inc bought 2,325 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 8,672 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31M, up from 6,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burns J W & Co Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $355.86. About 2.60M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 01/05/2018 – Deal Positions Boeing to Compete and Win in $2.6 Trillion, 10-Year Services Market; 25/04/2018 – BOEING EXTENDED 737 ACCOUNTING BLOCK BY 200 UNITS IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES NO MATERIAL IMPACT FROM US STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 15/05/2018 – AIRBUS CALLS FOR NEGOTIATED SETTLEMENT TO WTO AIRCRAFT SUBSIDY ROW; 04/05/2018 – Spacecraft for detecting ‘Marsquakes’ set for rare California launch; 28/03/2018 – Boeing says it detected a ‘limited intrusion’ of malware into some of its systems; 25/04/2018 – Boeing Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GETS EXTENSION ON BOEING LONG-TERM SUPPLY AGREEMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold UGI shares while 120 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 1.82% less from 136.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:NEP) by 10,500 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $233,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9,465 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,987 shares, and cut its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. On Monday, February 4 KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 26,557 shares.

Burns J W & Co Inc, which manages about $404.35M and $410.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deluxe Corp (NYSE:DLX) by 22,149 shares to 33,702 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.