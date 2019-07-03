Robecosam Ag Raised Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) Stake by $360,000; Causeway Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $129.94 Million

Causeway Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 54.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc sold 4.81M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.08M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $112.61M, down from 8.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 28.09 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 20/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO ARRANGE $6 BILLION LOAN FOR PETROBRAS UNIT BID; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 28/03/2018 – BNY MELLON’S REYDA PREVIOUSLY WITH BANK OF AMERICA; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: BofA C$200m 4NC3 FRN, C$500m 6NC5 Fxd-to-Float; 30/05/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA’S MOYNIHAN SPEAKS AT THE BERNSTEIN CONFERENCE; 20/03/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QCOM.O : BOFA MERRILL ADDS TO US 1 LIST; 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – lnvitae to participate in two upcoming investor conferences, the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Heath Care Conference and the UBS Global Healthcare Conference

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 0.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 4,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 577,038 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.60 million, up from 572,538 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $96.09. About 941,723 shares traded. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Adj EPS $5.52-Adj EPS $5.58; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N : MELIUS RESEARCH STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT; TARGET PRICE $135; 18/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Debuts New Waterproof USB Type-C Connector

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.27M were reported by Sirios Lp. Loews Corp has invested 0.1% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 43,228 are owned by Diligent Invsts Lc. The United Kingdom-based Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 499,128 shares. Greenleaf has 0.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 119,031 shares. 185,000 were reported by Maltese Capital Mngmt Lc. Morgan Stanley invested in 52.30 million shares or 0.41% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Ltd has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Family Firm Incorporated stated it has 0.13% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Mendon Advisors reported 200,000 shares. Rampart Investment Management Lc owns 136,565 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Systematic Financial Management LP holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) for 292,884 shares. Cap Invest Counsel Incorporated invested in 0.32% or 31,176 shares. Buckingham Capital Management Incorporated has 1.05% invested in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC).

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75B for 10.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Causeway Capital Management Llc, which manages about $27.14B and $9.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 609,892 shares to 829,494 shares, valued at $62.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sumitomo Mitsui Finl Group I (NYSE:SMFG) by 240,568 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.05 million shares, and has risen its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 4,366 shares to 19,241 shares, valued at $1.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 408,960 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 341,000 shares, and cut its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc.

