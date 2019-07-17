Robecosam Ag Lowered Stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) as Market Value Rose; Pacifica Capital Investments Lowered Holding in Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) by $5.67 Million

Robecosam Ag decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo International (MTD) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag sold 2,467 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,208 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.06 million, down from 24,675 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Mettler Toledo International for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $821.85. About 200,579 shares traded or 25.97% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO SEES FY ADJ EPS $20.10 TO $20.25, EST. $20.18; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc decreased its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) by 83.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc sold 246,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 37.61% with the market. The hedge fund held 48,570 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12M, down from 295,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacifica Capital Investments Llc who had been investing in Hain Celestial Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $20.93. About 705,313 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 9.63% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.06% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – UPDATES FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS EXCLUDING HAIN PURE PROTEIN; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adj EPS $1.11-Adj EPS $1.18; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP INC – REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Power Integrations Inc (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12,000 shares to 432,000 shares, valued at $30.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 34,431 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.04M shares, and has risen its stake in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 insider sales for $60.25 million activity. The insider FILLIOL OLIVER A sold 34,000 shares worth $22.59 million. $4.78M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by MAERKI HANS ULRICH. The insider SPOERRY ROBERT F sold 16,713 shares worth $11.19 million. Another trade for 1,100 shares valued at $735,900 was sold by SALICE THOMAS P. Vadala Shawn sold 670 shares worth $448,900. On Tuesday, February 12 Heidingsfelder Michael sold $3.83M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 5,755 shares.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.09 EPS, up 9.46% or $0.44 from last year’s $4.65 per share. MTD’s profit will be $126.25M for 40.37 P/E if the $5.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.10 actual EPS reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Decatur Capital Mngmt reported 11,225 shares. Bokf Na reported 3,092 shares. Swiss Bank & Trust has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Franklin Resource reported 551,819 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag reported 56,671 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 1,170 shares. Scotia Capital invested in 738 shares. Natixis has invested 0% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 52,899 shares. Bp Public Llc invested in 0.08% or 2,700 shares. Opus Point Prtn Management Limited Company holds 3.17% or 3,235 shares. New Amsterdam Prns Limited Liability Ny reported 487 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Ltd has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). British Columbia Corporation has invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 0.02% or 6,205 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold HAIN shares while 69 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 102.93 million shares or 6.93% more from 96.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested 0.02% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0% in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Synovus holds 0% or 369 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 133,039 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0% or 342,667 shares in its portfolio. Manchester Capital Mgmt Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Conning Incorporated reported 28,500 shares. Indexiq Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 9,758 shares. Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc owns 18,575 shares. Tower Rech (Trc) has 4,157 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.02% or 2.36 million shares in its portfolio. First Republic Investment Mgmt stated it has 90,932 shares. Permian Inv LP holds 2.10M shares or 8.83% of its portfolio. Lapides Asset Limited Co has 3.77% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). M&T National Bank accumulated 13,950 shares.

Since February 28, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $212.44 million activity. 2.08 million The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) shares with value of $49.19M were bought by Welling Glenn W..

Pacifica Capital Investments Llc, which manages about $329.38M and $208.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alliance Data Systems Corp (NYSE:ADS) by 11,467 shares to 94,024 shares, valued at $16.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HAIN’s profit will be $22.91M for 23.78 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual earnings per share reported by The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

